New York Theater Festival Will Present THE DISCERNING DUMMY World Premiere

New York Theater Festival will present the world premiere of The Discerning Dummy, a new play written by Juan Carlos Hernandez, with performances on Monday, November 17, at 9:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 19, at 9:00 p.m.; and Saturday, November 22, at 6:45 p.m. at The LATEA Theater, 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY.

The Discerning Dummy follows John, a young seminarian beginning his first year of study, who arrives at the seminary filled with optimism and accompanied by his ventriloquist dummy, Charlie. As John encounters the institution’s hierarchy, he begins to see not only its compassion but also its politics, pride, and corruption. When his faith is put to the test, John must rely on his wit, integrity, and his unlikely companion to expose wrongdoing within the Church.

The cast includes Anthony James Hernandez (John), Spencer Gonzalez (Steven), Steve Arons (Fr. Debango), Sam Vana (Victor), James David Rich (Fr. Hogan), and Ashley M. Cowley (Kate).

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Juan Carlos Hernandez was born in Cuba and raised in Hammond, Indiana, and Miami, Florida. A 1996 graduate of The Juilliard School’s Drama Division, he studied under playwrights Christopher Durang and Marsha Norman and previously earned his undergraduate degree in Communications and Television Writing from Loyola University. His acting credits include A Question of Mercy and Wait Until Dark on Broadway, as well as numerous film, television, and stage roles. He has collaborated with Neil Simon, Edward Albee, Elaine May, and Nilo Cruz, and also performed as a stand-up comic at New York Comedy Club.