NYC Theater Companies Announce A CELEBRATION OF POSITIVITY Fundraiser

A CELEBRATION OF POSITIVITY, presented by Rising Sun Performance Company, Here We Go Festival and Dirty Laundry Theatre Company takes place on 8/20.

Akia Squitieri (Founding Artistic Director, Rising Sun Performance Company), Maera Daniel Hagage (Founding Artistic Director, Dirty Laundry Theatre Company) and Jennifer Atkinson (Literary Manager, Here We Go Festival) made a joint announcement today: "We are excited to combine our theatrical forces and resources to produce a one night online theatrical event to support our friend and artistic colleague Federica Borlenghi's medical recovery. During this difficult time, we all need to support each other more than ever. We look forward to a joyous event that centers around healing and positivity."

On Thursday July 9th in the early evening, Federica Borlenghi was involved in a severe skateboarding accident in Mason, Ohio. She hit the top right portion of her head on a concrete bicycle path and was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. She was placed on sedatives and a ventilator to keep her airways clear and flown by helicopter to Cincinnati, Ohio to receive additional treatment. She has since been released and is in physical and cognitive therapy programs, while her prognosis is good, she is without health insurance and has insurmountable medical bills .

Her full recovery is of paramount concern, however, the cost of these life-saving services is staggering. As an Italian international on a student visa living within the United States, Federica is not covered by typical insurance plans and must pay for medical bills upfront. This is a daunting task for anyone - especially for a young 24-year-old graduate like Federica .

Every dollar donated will go directly to Federica's hospital bill and subsequent therapy at an off-site location. Absolving this monstrous bill will help Federica continue her dream of directing and producing theater within the United States and assure a bright future unencumbered by medical debt. More information about Federica and her Go Fund Me Campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/federica-borlenghi039s-recovery-fund

Performers from all three companies will come together to perform songs, theatrical work and poems in a multidisciplinary and international one night online event.

The event will be streamed live on Thursday, August 20th at 7PM.

Full performer line up to be released next week.

Tickets range from $10 to $50.

$25 or higher priced ticket holders will also have access to a special online happy hour & Trivia immediately following the performance.

Additional information, tickets, donation links and medical information:

http://risingsunnyc.com/a-celebration-of-positivity-a-fundraiser-for-federica-borlenghi.html

