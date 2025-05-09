Marx Brothers Burlesque Extravaganza Returns to Coney Island USA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coney Island is the place to spend A DAY ON THE BOARDWALK, A NIGHT AT THE STRIPSHO." This Burlesque Tribute to The Marx Brothers, Sideshow, and Coney Island returns for three night run Memorial Day Weekend.

1938! After shutting down NY's striptease shows, an ambitious city official turns his prudish attentions to Coney Island, scheming to terminate the 10-in-1, the thrill rides, the midway games, and everything else that made the People's Playground so famous! It's up to the Flim Flam Sideshow's house doctor, a boardwalk grifter, and a suspiciously silent merchant of wieners to thwart the pernicious politico ... with burlesque! Classic comedy meets carny meets the ol' bump-n-grind in this burlesque tribute to the Marx Brothers. This madcap frolic returns to kick off the Coney Island USA Burlesque at the Beach weekly summer season with another 3 night run.

Featuring Miss Coney Island winners Frankie Eleanor and Gigi Bonbon, burlesque stars Dutch Baby, Peekaboo Pointe, Susie Dahl, and starring Jonny Porkpie, Lady Scoutington, and Tigger! as the "Siblings", with special appearance by Coney Island USA artistic director Adam Realman and author of The Burlesque Handbook Jo Weldon, A Day on the Boardwalk, A Night at the Stripshow is a hilarious journey into the Coney Island of yesteryear... which turns out to be not so different from today.

