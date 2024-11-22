MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Comes To The Heights Players This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, The Heights Players will present the heartwarming stage adaptation of "Miracle on 34th Street," opening December 6th and running through December 15th, 2024. This timeless tale of faith, imagination, and the magic of Christmas has been reimagined and set in the 1990s, bringing a contemporary twist to this cherished story.

Against the backdrop of a decade defined by mall culture and growing commercialism, a mysterious gentleman named Kris Kringle takes a job as Macy's department store Santa. His genuine warmth and sincerity touch everyone around him-especially a skeptical young girl and her pragmatic mother. As Kris's claims of being the real Santa Claus draw scrutiny and legal challenges, the city of New York and the entire nation watch as the court determines whether Santa Claus is real.

Come and grab a cup of cocoa, a Christmas cookie or a candy cane, and meet the Elves of Macy's. Before entering the theater, we invite you to stop by the North Pole mailbox and write a letter to Santa Claus! The Elves will be sure to deliver them directly to him

Miracle on 34th Street stars Danny McWilliams as Kris Kringle, Anne Hegwood as Susan (select performances), Marlowe Finck as Susan (select performances), Maggie Dickinson as Doris, Sean Costello as Fred, Sam Shown as Judge Harper/Fred u/s), Marie Ingrisano Isner as Mara/Adult Ensemble, Samantha Burkard as Shelley Shellhammer/Featured Singer, Henri Vrod as Halloran/Bloomingdale, Yolanda Dickerson as Doctor Pierce, Patrick Leonard as Sawyer, Marc A. Hermann as Mr. Macy/Featured singer/Drunk Santa Swing, Carol Wagner as Elf/Lou, Jennifer Kim as Elf/Ensemble, Mabel Danielian as Elf/Featured Singer, Tabatha Ford as Finley/Adult Ensemble, Brooke Wahlstrom as Foster Mother/Featured Singer/Ally, Yves Romain as Adult Ensemble/Jim Duncan, David Moseder as Drunk Santa/Featured Singer/Kris Kringle u/s, Linda Ann Vega as Bag Lady/Adult Ensemble/Judge u/s, Evelyn Pope as Sharon/Janet/Mara/Kids Ensemble, Pepper Connors as Megan/Kids Ensemble, Daphne Isner as Dutch Girl/Kids Ensemble/Janet u/s/Mara u/s, Loic Sarmazian as Johnny/Kids Ensemble, Cate Finck as Kids Ensemble Swing, and June Sarmazian as Kids Ensemble Swing

Directed by Dorea Slagle, Miracle on 34th Street is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes Stage Manager Holly Thomas, Music Director and Assistant Stage Manager Catherine Hammer, Choreographer Alessia Secli, Assistant Director Alex Andrews, Costumer Designer Laura Chartrand, Set Designer Gary VanderPutten, Properties Designer Natalie Lay, Lighting Designer Alan Sporing, Intimacy Coordinator Katlyn Shaw, Lead Assistant Stage Manager Monica Ramirez, Ryan Raphael, Costume Assistant Julia Keesler, Production Coordinator Chris Carlson, Child Supervisor Noah Chartrand, sound technician Greg Henry, and Lighting Technician Pierce Ducker.

Miracle on 34th Street will run for seven performances only from Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 15th at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m, with an additional 2pm performance on Saturday, December 14th. Tickets ($20, $18 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

