MIDTOWN INTERNATIONAL THEATRE FESTIVAL 2025 Now Seeking Submissions

The New Midtown International Theatre Festival is currently accepting submissions for its inaugural festival, scheduled for July 2026. Set to take place over three weeks in July 2026, the revived MITF promises a diverse and dynamic lineup of theatrical experiences.

The MITF will showcase a wide spectrum of performances, including plays, musicals, cabaret acts (now named in honor of the late Vickie Phillips), and solo shows encompassing stand-up comedy. Discussions are underway to add a film festival in the series. Productions of all lengths are welcome, from concise one-minute pieces to full-length shows up to 120 minutes. Excitingly, discussions are also underway to potentially include an indie film festival and an art exhibition, further enriching the festival experience.

The original MITF, established in 2000 by John Chatterton to complement the downtown scene and ran for 18 successful seasons. MITF quickly became a respected and highly visible platform for independent theatre, even pioneering a festival model of theater rental and shared box office revenue that continues to influence theatre festivals today.

Participating in the MITF offers numerous benefits for producers, often at a more affordable rate than producing independently. The participation fee (PF), a down payment against a share of the gross, covers essential amenities such as:

Publicity: Led by Jay Michaels and his team, ensuring broad exposure for all productions.

Rehearsal Time: Allocated technical rehearsal and run-through time.

Storage Space: Limited backstage storage provided at each venue.

Performance Space: Rental of the venue for all contracted performances, including setup and strike.

Technical Director: On-site support during rehearsals and performances.

Lighting Designer: Professional lighting plot setup for each theatre.

Equipment: Access to necessary festival-provided equipment, including an 88-weighted key electronic keyboard.

Air Conditioning: Guaranteed comfort in all performance spaces.

House Management: Staff to manage audiences.

Box Office: Professionally managed ticketing services.

Venue Management: Staff to ensure smooth operations and adherence to schedules.

The Festabill: A full-color program guide for patrons, with advertising opportunities for shows.

Insurance: General liability coverage provided by the festival.

An application form is available online HERE.

The festival anticipates announcing its partner theatre venues before the end of 2025.

