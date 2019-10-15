Lily Houghton's OF THE WOMAN... Extends Through October 26th

Due to popular demand Normal Ave and Leigh Honigman will extend performances for their World Premiere of Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die, written by Lily Houghton and directed by Kylie M. Brown at Normal Ave's Medicine Show Theatre (549 W 52nd St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10019). Additional performances will be on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm, Friday, October 25 at 8pm, and Saturday, October 26 at 8pm. Previously announced performances will be on Thursday, October 17 at 8pm, Friday, October 18 at 8pm, Saturday, October 19 at 8pm, and Sunday, October 20 at 3pm. Tickets ($20-$30) are available for advance purchase at www.normalave.org/ofthewoman. The performance runs approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Of the woman came the beginning of sin and through her we all die is a dynamic new play about the dangers of commercializing millennial femininity. The play follows Bluebell, Sweet Pea, Pumpkin and Bleeding Heart, four femmes bound together by their workplace, the windowless basement of a Free People store. Allegiances are formed and spells are cast in this hilarious, poignant and topical take on how we navigate femininity and expression in a political and economic climate that are at constantly at odds with each other.

The cast features Ianne Fields Stewart (#Blessed with Semicolon Theatre Company; The Feels web series), Carolyn Kettig (A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Public; Athena with The Hearth), Sabina Friedman-Seitz (The Boy Downstairs on HBO; Book Club with Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda), Kirsten Harvey (Nothing is the End of the World with Waterwell; Dick: After Melville at Dixon Place), Starr Kirkland (Hottentotted at The Tank; AliceGraceAnon with New Georges), and Bear Brummel (Anne Washburn and Dave Malloy's Little Bunny Foo Foo at Actors Theatre of Louisville) with Set Design by Brittany Vasta (Associate Design, Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway; Happy Birthday Wanda June at The Duke), Costume Design by Alice Tavener (Lunch Bunch with Clubbed Thumb; Suicide Forest at The Bushwick Starr), Lighting Design by Catherine Clark (The Woodsman at New Word Stages; Koalas Are Dicks with Randomly Specific Theatre), and Sound Design by Ash Zeitler (Bartschland Follies at the McKittrick Hotel).







