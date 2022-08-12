Life-Struck Play At The Sonnet Theatre At The Producers Club

HG Productions presents Life-Struck, a play that delves into the life of a woman who likes to do everything herself and constantly refuses help from her twin, Rachel, and her good friend, Mark, especially when she needs their help the most. Frustrated and feeling alone, Samantha Cancro (Sam) finds herself in the psychologist's office recalling the fight she had with her sister to a complete stranger.

Sam cannot shake the nagging feeling that she has met this person before. Through conversations and a leap of faith, Sam discovers who she is as a person and ultimately learns that it is, in fact, okay to ask for help. Life-Struck play is a 90-minute piece directed by the fabulous Art Bernal and written by the talented Hannah Glanzman. Starring Victoria Anastasia, Matt Corry, and Mackenzie Bruen.

The production will run from October 25, 2022 - October 30, 2022 at The Sonnet Theatre at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York,NY 10036. For more information please visit Lifestruckplay.com.