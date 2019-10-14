Laura Esterman, Austin Pendleton And Robert LuPone Will Lead Industry Reading Of AN ENDING

Domani Productions, a new production company launched earlier this year, will present an intimate reading of AN ENDING, a new play by Traci Parks, featuring Laura Esterman, Austin Pendleton, Robert LuPone, Hannah Beck, Sean Patrick Folster and JJ Pyle.

AN ENDING is a darkly comic, female-driven story about complicated family dynamics. Vera Gold, an elderly psychoanalyst, fights for her life as her agoraphobic husband prepares for her death, her troubled middle-aged son angles to move back home and her daughter struggles to stay financially afloat while navigating the family she's worked hard to leave behind. Set in the suburbs of New York during the last months of a long, difficult marriage, AN ENDING explores the ties that both bind and fracture a family in crisis.

The reading will be presented on Tuesday, October 22nd in midtown. Light refreshments will be served. For industry professionals who would like to attend, please contact: info@domaniproductions.com

Domani Productions is a thriving home to actors, writers and directors, where today's theater and film artists can collaborate and create tomorrow's content. We believe in the importance of artist driven projects and the power of artistic community and collaboration. www.domaniproductions.com

