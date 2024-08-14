Latinx Playwrights Circle Unveils 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Latinx Playwrights Circle has revealed its 2024-2025 season in collaboration with new and ongoing partnerships. The season begins with a new One-Act Play Reading Series, Media Luna Reading Series. Presented in conjunction with Teatro Circulo's First Call, the evening will feature the works of Franky Gonzalez, Daniela Gonzalez y Perez, Alejandra Ramos Riera, & Iraisa Ann Reilly and culminate in a mixer with communities from both organizations.

Next will be the Fourth Intensive Mentorship: Reading Series being presented in September 2024 and featuring New Plays by Antonia Cruz-Kent, David Dávila, Vanessa Pereda, & SMJ and mentored by Cusi Cram, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Ricardo Pérez-González, & CQ. Applications for the Intensive Mentorship Program '24-'25 will launch Fall 2024.

Continuing the season, LPC will co-produce two world premieres through our Page-to-Stage program: "the beautiful land i seek (la tierra linda que busco yo)" by Matt Barbot in collaboration with Pregones/ PRTT and Fault Line Theatre

LPC is proud to introduce the Legacy Project, a program dedicated to providing development and production support to established career playwrights as an active statement of commitment to the longevity of the careers for playwrights in this community. This year we are supporting Marco Antonio Rodriguez's Domino Effect as co-producers with People's Theater Project and Boundless Theater. LPC will also lead its first Legacy Project Retreat in Spring 2025, more info to come.

Throughout the season, LPC will continue our regularly scheduled programming, which includes: Sunday Service, Fresh Draft Series, Next Draft Series, and LPC Community Night. Learn more about these programs below and on the website: www.latinxplaywrights.com.

