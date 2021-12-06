La MaMa to Present World Premiere of Object Collection's LOOK OUT SH^HEAD EPISODE 3

This winter, La MaMa will present the world premiere of Object Collection's Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3, a multidisciplinary performance inspired by Éric Rohmer's 1980 film cycle Comédies et Proverbes. The live, in-person performance will take place January 28-31 (Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm, Monday at 8pm ET) and February 3-6 (Thursday-Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm) at La MaMa's Downstairs theater, 66 East 4th Street, in Manhattan. Tickets are $26 (general), $21 (students/seniors) and are available at www.lamama.org.

Brooklyn-based ensemble Object Collection, "one of the essential voices in New York's contemporary theater scene" (BOMB), returns to La MaMa with its newest work, Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3, based on legendary French film director Éric Rohmer's 1980s film cycle Comédies et Proverbes about love and desire. Directed by Kara Feely, with text and music composed by Travis Just, Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3 reignites Object Collection's signature maximalist aesthetic in a kaleidoscopic surge of 21st-century disembodied romance.

Following two filmed episodes streamed earlier this year as part of the Exponential Festival, the first of which was described as a "stoned soap opera that hints at demonic powers...roughage for the synapses" (Helen Shaw, Vulture), Episode 3 features a cast of live actors maneuvering among hallucinatory projected bodies. Its dizzying text derives from applying music composition techniques to the original film scripts, creating a dialogue of bizarre innuendo and mysterious word formulae as hilariously absurd as it is resonant.

Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3 is performed by Elena Russo Arman, Francesco Gagliardi, Alenka Kraigher, Catrin Lloyd-Bollard, Daniel Allen Nelson, Nicolás Noreña, Alessandra Novaga, James Oldham, Fulya Peker, and Timothy Scott. With scenic design by Peiyi Wong, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and film and video by David Pym. Episode 3 was partially filmed by the actors in their homes in Istanbul, Ljubljana, London, Milan, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and New York City.

Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3 is co-produced by Collapsable Giraffe.