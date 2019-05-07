Japan 2019 Presents JAPAN NIGHT This Sunday

Japan 2019 presents Japan Night, a one-night only special event in New York City onMay 12, 2019 in collaboration with Japan Day @ Central Park, created by the Japanese community of New York to foster a deeper understanding of Japanese culture and build bridges between Japan and the U.S.

Japan Night will celebrate contemporary popular Japanese music with four of the most successful artists in Japan today.

Each concert features two Japanese music superstars:

MISIA, winner of best vocal performance for the 60th annual Japan Record Awards with special guest Puffy AmiYumi, featured in the Cartoon Network show Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi, will perform at Sony Hall (235 W. 46th Street) at 9pm.

HYDE, who is also known as a lead singer of L'Arc-en-Ciel, a pioneer of Japanese rock and WagakkiBand, a viral video sensation who combines traditional Japanese instruments with modern rock, will perform at PlayStation Theater (1515 Broadway) at6pm.

These concerts will be full-scale productions that allow New York audiences to see top Japanese artists in an intimate setting.

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games approach, Japan 2019 aims to broaden understanding of and interest in Japanese culture in the United States.

Mr. Hiroyasu Ando, President of The Japan Foundation, the organizer of Japan 2019 said, "In Japan 2019, we are introducing a wide variety of Japanese culture. In particular, Japan Night presents live music performances of top-level artists that are highly respected and vastly popular in Japan. We hope to offer a taste of contemporary Japan to New Yorkers who are accustomed to such quality arts in their daily lives."

Japan 2019 presents Japan Night is organized by The Japan Foundation, and produced by Disk Garage, Gorgeous Entertainment and Cool Japan Music, and sponsored by Kinoshita Group. The Japan Foundation, who organizes Japan 2019, is Japan's only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world. Also on the same day, the 13th annual Japan Day @ Central Park, an outdoor event to promote Japan and Japanese culture will take place with the always-popular Japan Run and the Japan Day Festival. Together, the two events, Japan Night and Japan Day @ Central Park, will make Sunday, May 12th 2019 a day filled with all the excitement and energy that Japanese culture can offer to New Yorkers.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You