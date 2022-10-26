Intar Partners With THE 24 HOUR PLAYS To Elevate New Voices In A Dynamic Evening Of Theater

The 24 Hour Plays will return to INTAR on Friday, October 28, the company announced today.

"I couldn't be happier to once again join forces with The 24 Hour Plays and bring together my two favorite theater communities," said INTAR's artistic director Lou Moreno. "This weekend we not only expand and celebrate Unit52, but also reopen our home and welcome audiences back post-COVID."

For 50+ years, INTAR Theatre has continued to challenge artists and themselves to make sure Latiné theater makers secure their place in the US theater canon and beyond. Through dynamic programming like MainStage productions, Unit 52 and The NewWorks Lab, INTAR provides invaluable resources to these artists, giving them not only a place to be seen, but a place to call home.

"The 24 Hour Plays and INTAR have been fellow travelers for many years and we're honored they've brought our work back to their dynamic community," said The 24 Hour Plays artistic director Mark Armstrong. "Our organizations share a commitment to providing both a platform and a community for artists in the early stages of their careers and this event epitomizes these shared values."

Tickets to the live show on Friday, October 28 are available now!

The 24 Hour Plays begin the evening before the performance, when the actors, writers, directors, and production staff gather for the Meet and Greet. In one dynamic hour, each person shares a prop and costume, and actors show off their special skills and something they've always wanted to do on stage. With this creative fuel in mind, the playwrights stay up all night writing world-premiere short plays. In the morning, the directors and actors return to launch into NYC's fastest rehearsal process and at 8 PM, the curtain rises on a performance of six never-before-seen new works.

Scheduled to appear in The 24 Hour Plays: Intar 2022: Actors Emily K. Hernandez, Jackie Leon, Chris Browne Valenzuela, Sebastian Zuniga, Lilian Rebelo, Matthew Marroquín, Flower Estefana Rios, Ifemi "IQ" Quiñones, Fernando Contreras, Jae WB, Sijean Gonzalez, Vasilios Leon; writers Oscar Cabrera, Cándido Tirado, Antonia Cruz-Kent, Christin Eve Cato, Angel J. Rivas, and Vanessa Pereda; directors Adam Coy, Sofia Ubilla, and Alex Correia.

