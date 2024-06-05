Infinite Monkey Theater Company to Present TIL DEATH DO US PARTY This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Infinite Monkey Theater Company will present Til Death Do Us Party, a full-length comedy written & directed by Fletcher Michael.

A strange fruit tree growing in the middle of an AirBnB compels a gathered bachelor party to ditch bro-speak and communicate as though they've gone to therapy in this satire of yuppie male fragility.

Starring: Fletcher Michael, Cameron Mark Russell, Frank Pagliaro, Dayron Leon, Ryan Bronston, Belle Sinclair Pace, Michele Danna, Liam Tuohy, Asha Devi, & Zarina Nudalo Cameron

When: June 25th (6:15 PM), June 28th (4:00 PM), & June 29th (9:00 PM)

Where: Hudson Guild Theater (441 W. 26th Street, New York, NY 10001)

Tickets: $25

Ticket link: https://innovationtickets.com/product/till-death-do-us-party/

Additionally, IMTC produces a monthly sketch comedy show (Chimp Cocktail) at The PIT in Manhattan! Our past three shows have played to sold out audiences. Our next show will be Saturday, July 13th at 9pm.

Both productions feature an ensemble cast of New York's rising comedic talents. We would be thrilled to see you in our audience!

Comments