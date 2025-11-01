Immersive Opera MADAM to Premiere in Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Killer Queen Opera and Gallery Particulier are bringing the daring new opera MADAM to the heart of Flatbush for three exclusive performances on November 7, 9, and 11, 2025.

Presented in the intimate, unconventional setting of Gallery Particulier, this immersive production reclaims the forgotten history of Polly Adler, the Jewish immigrant and infamous New York madam who played a central — if often hidden — role in shaping the culture of the Roaring '20s.

MADAM, written by creative duo Felix Jarrar (composer) and Bea Goodwin (librettist), is a rich, emotionally charged opera that tells the story of a woman determined to create a home—not just for herself, but for others living on the margins of society.

Featuring an ensemble of powerful voices and vibrant characters, the opera evokes both the glamour and the heartbreak of Polly’s journey from Belarusian immigrant to a key figure behind the scenes of New York’s elite.

“Polly’s story is an American story — an immigrant working towards the dream of wealth, of community, and most importantly, of home,” said librettist Bea Goodwin.

For this Brooklyn run, Gallery Particulier will transform into a speakeasy-style parlor, infusing the performances with the intimate, welcoming energy the gallery is known for. Audiences are encouraged to come dressed in 1920s glam and fully immerse themselves in the era that shaped Polly’s legacy — and that she, in turn, helped define.

To deepen the experience and mirror the opera’s themes, Gallery Particulier will host a juried visual arts exhibition in the fall entitled "Body Positivity – Gender Euphoria." The exhibition will explore representations of selfhood, liberation, identity, and the joy of embodiment—celebrating the very themes Polly Adler's story brings to life. These works will remain on view during the performances, allowing audiences to engage with both visual and performing arts in a powerful, layered experience.

This collaboration speaks directly to both organizations’ missions: Killer Queen Opera’s commitment to elevating underrepresented voices in opera and Gallery Particulier’s dedication to creating accessible, meaningful cultural experiences in community spaces.

The performers are Evan Main on Piano, Karina Camile Parker as Polly, Krissy Terwilliger as Joan, Trysten Reynolds as Netty, Aja Nile Brimm as Garnet, and Amy Guarino as Ruth. The ensemble features Lucas Bouk, Pedro Sequera, Nestor Carrillo, and Milan Furtado.

The creative team is as follows: Christina Swanson (director), Giulia Magarelli (music director), Mari Moriarty (intimacy director), Felix Jarrar (composer), Bea Goodwin (librettist), Christina Swanson (choreography), Curtis Faulkner (solo choreography), and Annika Low and Killer Queen Opera (costumes).

Performances are: Friday, November 7 (Pre-show at 7 p.m., Curtain at 7:30 p.m.), Sunday, November 9 (Pre-show at 2:30 p.m., Curtain at 3 p.m.), and Tuesday, November 11 (Pre-show at 7 p.m., Curtain at 7:30 p.m.).