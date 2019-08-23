Immersive Theatrical Horror Experience I CAN'T SEE Begins 9/25

Psycho Clan, the creative team behind many well-known NYC immersive productions, will present I CAN'T SEE, an all-new heart pounding immersive horror theater experience just in time for the Halloween season. Inspired by The Toll House, the classic British ghost story by W.W, Jacobs, I CAN'T SEE is created by Psycho Clan original members Timothy Haskell and Paul Smithyman and will run September 25th through November 3rd at 133 Greenwich Street in Manhattan. Performances are Tuesdays-Sundays at various times, with tickets ranging from $45 to $50. Visit www.nightmarenyc.com for complete details.



I CAN'T SEE is experienced in complete darkness. As you arrive, you are greeted by the Optecs team who wire you up and "download" the experience into your mind. You are there to challenge your courage by becoming a character in your own horror story. You will find your way through this intense and terrifying experience while wearing audio headsets and reaching for the "umbilicals" to help guide you. As you listen, the physical world is manifested in real time as things happen in the story. I CAN'T SEE is a sensory assault, using all senses except sight - an audiophile's dream or worst nightmare.



"We've experimented with horror and audience immersion for 20 years now," says I Can't See creator Timothy Haskell. "In all this time, the one constant is that the most terrifying thing is your own imagination. The anticipation of fear is the scariest part of all. However, this is decidedly NOT a 'haunted house.' Horror makers keep trying to ratchet up the fear factor by telling you how extreme they are, but they don't often engage our minds in the way immersive theatre can." Collaborator and production designer Paul Smithyman adds, "storytelling allows you to empathize with characters and care about what happens to them. When the lead character is you, being in peril takes it to a whole new level. This is unlike any horror offering this season."



Psycho Clan has been the creative team behind many horror theater productions, most notably NIGHTMARE that ran downtown for 15 years. Additionally, theyproduced the Nightmare: Horror Stories theater festival, staged the twisted Easter event Full Bunny Contact, the bizarre Christmas event Santastical,and more recently their first foray into more intimate theatrical horror experiences This is Realfrom 2016 - 2018.



I CAN'T SEE features technical design by James Lo (received New York Dance and Performance BESSIE Awards for John Jasperse's furnished/unfurnished and for Donna Uchizono's State of Heads, and has created sound scores for dozens of choreographers as well as electronic and software designs for Robert Ashley, Ben Neill, Elizabeth Streb, and David Behrman) and production design by Paul Smithyman (designed the Nightmare Haunted House for 12 years, as well as Full Bunny Contact, Santastical and Timothy Haskell's Fatal Attraction, Jaded Assassin, and Road House, among other critically acclaimed theatrical productions).



Timothy Haskell most recently directed the critically acclaimed, sold out run of the immersive horror offering THIS IS REAL, an immersive abduction experience situated in a Brooklyn warehouse. He created and directed the wildly popular Easter spectacle Full Bunny Contact as well as the ridiculous Christmas wonderland Santastical. He has also directed other non-scary plays including James and the Giant Peach at St. John's University and Sex You (I'm Gonna) by Nathan Phillips at the ACE Hotel and then in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Other credits include Off-Broadway's Stitching (The Wild Project and The Elephant in Los Angeles), The Jaded Assassin (Ohio Theatre), Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy starring Corey Feldman at the Classic Stage Company, the Paris Hilton spoof I Love Paris by Doug Fields also at the Blue Heron Arts Center and the cult hit Road House: The Stage Play, which transferred from Off-Off Broadway to Off-Broadway at the Barrow Street Theatre. Mr. Haskell also created and directed the annual Nightmare: New York's Most Horrifying Haunted House, which ran every fall for 13 seasons.





