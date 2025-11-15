HOLIDAY To Run At Judson Memorial Church In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pattons announced today that Holiday, an immersive crafting experience written by Jeffrey James Keyes and directed by Andrew Coopman, will open for a limited engagement at Judson Memorial Church in New York City this December.

Performances of Holiday run December 3 through December 7, 2025, with tickets priced at $20. The intimate production is an Equity-approved Showcase and invites audiences to gather around a communal crafting table for an evening of storytelling, reflection, and connection — an opportunity to pause, create, and share in the warmth of the season.

Crafts. Storytelling. Healing. Holiday blends live performance with hands-on participation, guiding audiences through old-fashioned crafting rituals while weaving stories of love, loss, and renewal. Led by two hosts, Dakota and Riley, the piece unfolds as a shared creative experience that celebrates memory, community, and the quiet magic of making something together.

"I started developing this play during the pandemic," said writer Jeffrey James Keyes, "and I continued refining it through Pipeline Theatre Company's PlayLab. During that time, I kept coming back to the idea of gathering: how essential it is to be in a room with other people, to create something together, and to share stories that help us make sense of our lives. Holiday was born from that longing for connection and ritual. It's part theatre, part crafting circle, and part quiet act of healing. My hope is that audiences walk away feeling seen, inspired, and maybe a little lighter."

"Holiday came from our mutual desire to create a theatrical experience that is full of heart for an atypical audience," said director Andrew Coopman. "The world feels like it's on fire all the time right now. We wake up, we look at our phones, and we dread whatever may be on the news. But the holidays are a magical time of year where maybe, just maybe, we can come together and connect. So, we thought, "What if we created a show that allowed the audience to do some crafts together? Where stakes are low, but holiday spirit and joy are high?" And that's what this is... A Crafternoon full of heart, hot cocoa, and holiday spirit."

The cast includes Ashton Muñiz, Amber Walker, and Yeauxlanda Kay. The Pattons are producers.

Performances are on Wednesday, December 3 at 3 p.m.; Thursday, December 4 at 7 p.m.; Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 6 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, December 7 at 5 p.m.