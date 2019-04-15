Great Women Take New York In LIVE FROM MERKIN HALL it's IN YOUR FACE - NEW YORK

LIVE FROM MERKIN HALL it's In Your Face - NEW YORK. When a multitude of New York's great women take the stage it's bound to be an amazing evening.

The show will be hosted by sharp and provocative singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, joined by CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Nancy Giles, wonderful New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast, and hysterical New Yorker writer Patricia Marx. Additional guests include poet J. Hope Stein, TV comedy writer Sybil Sage, Guggenheim award recipient Meghan Daum, a sketch by Sex and the City writers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg, and the always melodic Jay Leonhart and his 1-Train Band.

The performance is Thursday May 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Merkin Hall (129 West 67th Street (btw Broadway and Amsterdam)). Get details & tickets.

The New York Times calls host Nellie McKay "a sly, articulate musician who sounds comfortable in any era" and Rolling Stone says she's "a renegade songwriter (she) finds modern resonances everywhere..."

Back by popular demand the writing/drawing/ukulele playing team of Roz Chast and Patricia Marx return with a post-Mother's Day look at "mothering" with cartoons from their new book, "Why Don't You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct It?"

With an opinion on everything from Brillo pads to the Warhol show at the Whitney, Nancy Giles of CBS Sunday Morning will offer a few more.

Award-winning author Meghan Daum The Unspeakable: And Other Subjects of Discussion) will contribute chapter VIII of "Author to Come," our ongoing novella.

Bridget Kibbey, "the Yo-Yo Ma of the harp," will pluck the glorious strings of this celestial instrument.

J. Hope Stein ("Occasionally, I remove your brain through your nose") will bring poetry to the show as she reflects on life on a plastic island.

Sybil Sage will explain why she won't be staying with you any time soon.

In Your Face - NEW YORK captures the spirit, energy, music, noise and creativity of this capital of the world. A real slice of New York City-where art, fun, and politics meet on stage in a live performance extravaganza featuring the best of New York's actors, writers, musicians and more. For the 21st century urbanite, it's a raucous, head-on collision between a Marx brothers romp and the New York Review of Books. In Your Face - NEW YORK brings together the best of New York's actors, writers and musicians for supercharged revues featuring live stories, sketches and songs.

Producer Martin Sage says the show's underlying theme will be humor, which he calls "critical, because most people don't have access to the halls of power and we're constantly in a position of punching up - meaning that if you don't feel you have the power to change anything, the power you do have is to clarify things and shine a light on them."

In Your Face - NEW YORK is available to audiences around the world as a video/audio podcast see Ruth Reichl interview restauranteur legend Danny Meyer In Your Face - New York, December 6 episode:



Tickets are $25-35 and are now available online at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/series/in-your-face-new-york/ or by calling 212-501-3330. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Box Office, Sun-Thu: 12 - 7 pm, Fri: 12 - 5 pm, Closed Sat.

Website: https://inyourfaceny.org/





