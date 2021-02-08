Fiasco Theater Presents THIS BUD OF LOVE: A HOMEMADE VALENTINE FROM FIASCO

Fiasco Theater is streaming a free, live, Valentine's-themed performance Thursday Feb 11th from 8-9pmEST: This Bud of Love: A homemade Valentine from Fiasco."



Featuring Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Paul L. Coffey, Tina Chilip, Zack Fine, Andy Grotelueschen, Max Krauss, Liz Hayes, Devin E. Haqq, Teresa Avia Lim, Ben Steinfeld, Anna Sundberg, Paco Tolson and Emily Young.

As we approach a year apart, Fiasco is full of gratitude for the entire theater community. As an expression of their thanks, they are offering this free virtual event, which will include songs, scenes, poems, letters, history, trivia, and more. It will take place live on Thursday, February 11 from 8-9 p.m. (EST). Featuring the Fiasco company, friends, and treasured collaborators from our GroundWork series, it will be an hour to come together, even though we are apart.

Closed captioning provided.

more info at: www.fiascotheater.com

register for a free ticket here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/this-bud-of-love-a-homemade-valentine-from-fiasco-theater-tickets-138518581807