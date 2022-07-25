Feature: GREAT-NIECE OF FELICIA MONTEALEGRE (LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S WIFE) SHINES IN 'EVALUNA' at Repertorio Español

Eva Luna is a novel by Isabel Allende re-imagined for the stage by OBIE-winning playwright Caridad Svich. This play tells the coming-of-age story of Eva Luna, a woman who rises up from poverty and finds her voice as a storyteller and writer. Enchanting, comical, and sly, Eva Luna follows the character's journey from childhood to adulthood, and along the way allows us to meet an array of characters who will change the course of Eva's life forever.

Let's take a deeper look into the woman who performs Eva's character, Chilean Actress Andrea Velasco, and her background. You might be surprised to know that she comes from one of the most prestigious Broadway families in NYC.

If we go back in time to the year 1944, a young and talented Chilean actress called Felicia Montealegre came to New York to develop her acting career. That's how she met her future husband, Leonard Bernstein, Yes! THE Bernstein who composed West Side Story.

Bernstein was an American conductor, composer, pianist, music educator, author, and humanitarian. Considered to be one of the most important conductors of his time, he was the first American conductor to receive international acclaim and according to music critics he was "one of the most prodigiously talented and successful musicians in American history".

We will be able to know more in detail about his fantastic carreer and personal life with the upcoming biographical film Maestro, a movie based on the life of Leonard Bernstein, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper; alongside Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre (Bernstein's wife and Andrea's aunt). The film is produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg and it is set to be released by Netflix this year, 2022.

Andrea Velasco is the only relative in the family to pursue a career in performing arts in the city. Years later, in a move inspired by her great aunt, Andrea came to NYC and dedicated her life to acting. But it's not just coincidence or luck, Andrea has been preparing herself and training all her life to be where she is today, professionaly.

Andrea Velasco studied theatrical and musical arts in Argentina (CELCIT), Chile (Finis Terrae University), Canada and USA, and has more than 20 years of experience as an actress, director, writer and singer in theater, film, and television. This multifaceted Chilean artist stands out for her performance in the HBO award winning short film Desde el Principio by Miguel J. Soliman, the film trilogy Que Pena by Netflix, and in music for her album Piñata, and in more than 10 TV shows.

In 2018 Andrea debuts in the NY theater with Verano Verano by Myrna Casas (IATI Theater) winning the Best Actress ATI Award 2019. In the last few years in the US she has had lead roles in different theater and film productions, being recognized as best actress in Rahway Film Festival, LA Diversity Film Festival, New York Latino Film Festival 2018, HOLA Awards 2020 (Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors NY), LATA Awards 2020 (Latin Alternative Theater Awards NY) and ACE Awards 2020 (Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York).

2022 saw her return to the stage in the new production of Repertorio Español, "Eva Luna", directed by Estefanía Fadul and adapted by Caridad Svich (Obie winner).

In addition to being the only Chilean in the cast, she has the tall order of bringing Isabel Allende's magical main character to life, Andrea Velasco stands out and delivers with unparalleled talent and experience. Velasco is accompanied onstage by a great cast as well as contemporary and dynamic staging.

To those of us who have had the opportunity to see this play, her performance captivates the viewer with big range and authenticity; Felicia Montealegre would be proud.

