FRIGID New York Presents THE FIRE THIS TIME FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York will present the 16th season of the Obie Award-winning The Fire This Time Festival, a platform for playwrights of African and African-American descent to write and produce evocative material for diverse audiences, at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009), January 23-February 2, 2025. The 10-minute play program will feature six World Premiere plays by Brittany Fisher, FELISPEAKS, Jeanette W. Hill, D.L. Patrick, TyLie Shider, and Garrett Turner.

Performances will take place on Thursday, January 23 at 7:30pm, Friday, January 24 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 25 at 7:30pm, Friday, January 31 at 7:30pm, Saturday, February 1 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, February 2 at 3pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1059/6897:5552/.

The cast for the 10-minutes plays includes LaDonna Burns, Dante Jeanfelix, Rebecca Hargove, Yvonne Pruitt, and William Watkins, directed by Kimille Howard.

Pound Cake

Written by Brittany Fisher

A young Billie Holiday awaits a medical evaluation as she considers signing up to be a testing candidate for a procedure she believes will alter her memory, as doctors enter the early stages of discovering the lobotomy. While she waits, she has a life-changing encounter.

OUT

Written by FELISPEAKS

"OUT" is a short play about a Nigerian mother and her Black Irish daughter navigating the complexities of queer identity and what it means to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. It is about learning, loss and acceptance.

Just One Good Day

Written by Jeanette W. Hill

As the full-time caregiver for her husband Greg, Sonya Davidson battles the overwhelming burden of his deteriorating health, struggling with feelings of inadequacy, anger, and guilt. As she yearns for one day of normalcy, she fears that in holding on to the man she loves...she may lose herself.

But Not Forgotten

Written by D.L. Patrick

"But Not Forgotten" is a conversation between two sisters -- one of whom is missing, and the other who keeps the search, and her sister's memory, alive. It is about the bonds of sisterhood that transcend time, space and death.

Security Watch

Written by TyLie Shider

Hagar and Abram are getting ready for a romantic, life changing, work-night out, until a keepsake drives a sharp wedge between them and causes them to question the security of their relationship.

Immanentize the Eschaton

Written by Garrett Turner

The workers at this car part factory are just trying to get by-until they encounter their newest co-worker. She has a lot to say, and it might cause trouble. Or will it cause revolution?

The Fire This Time Festival was founded in 2009 by playwright and producer Kelley Girod to provide a platform for playwrights of African and African-American descent to write and produce evocative material for diverse audiences. Since the debut of the first 10-minute play program in 2010, presented in collaboration with FRIGID New York, The Fire This Time Festival has has produced and developed the work of more than 90 playwrights including Katori Hall, Dominique Morisseau, Radha Blank, Antoinette Nwandu, Jocelyn Bioh, Marcus Gardley, korde arrington tuttle, Stacey Rose, Aziza Barnes, C.A. Johnson, Kevin R. Free, Charly Evon Simpson, Angelica Cheri, James Anthony Tyler, Jordan E. Cooper, Nathan Yungerberg, York Walker, Nia Akilah Robinson, Cris Eli Blak and Zoey Martinson.

The Fire This Time's first anthology, "25 Plays from The Fire This Time Festival: A Decade of Recognition, Resistance, Rebirth, and Black Theater" edited by Kelley Girod was released by Bloomsbury Publishing in February 2022. www.firethistimefestival.com

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

Comments