FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical Staged Concert at City College Center for the Arts' Aaron Davis Hall

The inspiring and critically acclaimed FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical will take center stage at City College Center for the Arts' Aaron Davis Hall, Marian Davis Theater, from February 20-22, 2025, in a highly anticipated staged concert performance.

Directed by award-winning composer, TV/film director, and writer Richard Allen, choreographed by noted choreographer Benji Schwimmer, and musically directed by celebrated conductor and composer Ahmed Alabaca, this powerful event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of history, music, and activism.

The production, which tells the story of the brave college-age activists who risked their lives to challenge Jim Crow laws in 1961, features a book by Richard Allen, with music and lyrics by Richard Allen and Taran Gray. FREEDOM RIDERS has been hailed for its exceptional musicality and historical accuracy, garnering critical praise and awards, including the 2016 Beta Award and multiple accolades at the New York Musical Festival.

If you've followed the New York theatre festival circuit over the past, or you've seen the viral social media clips of the show's breathtaking rehearsal footage on TikTok, chances are you've been waiting for an opportunity to experience the magic of FREEDOM RIDERS in person. With this staged concert, that moment is finally here.

Tickets for the staged concert go on sale in December 2024.

Richard Allen explains, “We are very excited to be back in New York and presenting what we believe is a game changing show with a dream team of collaborators. We are also excited to be working with City College Center of the Arts and SCAN-Harbor on producing this staged concert for the community especially during Black History month.”

Taran Gray adds, “We're honored to carry forward the legacy of the real Freedom Riders through this musical. Shows like Hamilton have elevated historical movements, and we believe this story is equally deserving of that spotlight.”

Set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement, FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical portrays the fearless voices who used nonviolent direct action to ignite change in a divided nation. Congressman John Lewis, who attended the 2017 festival production, praised the show as “extremely accurate” and noted, “It brought tears to my eyes.”

Don't miss this chance to witness the electrifying staged concert of FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical, an event that celebrates the courage and resilience of the Freedom Riders who helped shape American history.

For more information visit www.anthologyinstitute.org.

The award-winning City College Center for the Arts hosts an ambitious, year-round calendar of professional performances in the historic Aaron Davis Hall. Our mission is to provide a creative arts center and focal point for the City College of New York, building a sense of community within the College, elevating the profile of Aaron Davis Hall in the greater New York area, and connecting the College to the surrounding community through the arts.

