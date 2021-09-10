Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EASE OF A MURDER to be Presented in NYC

pixeltracker

This vaudeville-style show is a nod to the 1920s when the ukulele was most prominent and brings awareness to what this "small guitar" is capable of.

Sep. 10, 2021  

EASE OF A MURDER to be Presented in NYC

Ease of a Murder takes us back to the roaring twenties where a hitman enters a party looking for their next target, Mr. Fox, but instead falls in love with the daughter of Mr. Fox before discovering who she really is. This show is the first musical of its kind using only the ukulele to accompany the voice.

This vaudeville-style show is a nod to the 1920s when the ukulele was most prominent and brings awareness to what this "small guitar" is capable of. Gwendolyn Fitz, the composer and creator of the show believes the ukulele is the most accessible instrument anyone can learn, and seeks to showcase the virtuosity of the ukulele while at the same time inspire others to learn the instrument itself!

Having won "Best Show with Music" at the 2021 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, and being awarded a City Artist Corp Grant, we invite you to a FREE preview of the show October 9th at 8pmET in the heart of New York City! To find more info and seat reservations can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ease-of-a-murder-musical-preview-tickets-169551026685


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • Diamela Eltit Comparte Su Experiencia Literaria, Desde El Complejo Cultural Los Pinos
  • Golden Sand Announces 50 Cent, TLC, Kelly Rowland, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ludacris and More for Debut Experience In Mexico
  • La Compañía Nacional De Danza Se Reencuentra Con Su Público Con La Gala De Ballet En El Palacio De Bellas Artes
  • El Teatro El Granero Xavier Rojas, Ideal Para La Experimentación De Obras Contemporáneas