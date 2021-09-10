EASE OF A MURDER to be Presented in NYC

Ease of a Murder takes us back to the roaring twenties where a hitman enters a party looking for their next target, Mr. Fox, but instead falls in love with the daughter of Mr. Fox before discovering who she really is. This show is the first musical of its kind using only the ukulele to accompany the voice.

This vaudeville-style show is a nod to the 1920s when the ukulele was most prominent and brings awareness to what this "small guitar" is capable of. Gwendolyn Fitz, the composer and creator of the show believes the ukulele is the most accessible instrument anyone can learn, and seeks to showcase the virtuosity of the ukulele while at the same time inspire others to learn the instrument itself!

Having won "Best Show with Music" at the 2021 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, and being awarded a City Artist Corp Grant, we invite you to a FREE preview of the show October 9th at 8pmET in the heart of New York City! To find more info and seat reservations can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ease-of-a-murder-musical-preview-tickets-169551026685