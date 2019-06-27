Dark Prophet Productions and the New York Musical Festival Proudly Present MY REAL MOTHER

Dark Prophet Productions in association with the New York Musical Festival (NYMF) are ecstatic to present the world premiere of My Real Mother, a new musical with book/music/lyrics by Riley Thomas based on the book "Open: An Adoption Story in Three Voices" by Alaina O'Connell, Alex Porter and Sara O'Connell. My Real Motherwill play Tuesday, July 30th at 8pm; Thursday, August 1st at 5pm and 9pm; Friday, August 2nd at 1pm; and Sunday, August 4th at 6pm; at the Alice Griffin Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W. 42nd St.) Tickets begin at $31.50 and are available at www.nymf.org or by calling 212-352-3101.

My Real Mother is the sweeping true story of the bond between a woman and the girl she adopts a child from.

It's 1991. Alaina and Alex are strangers until Alaina and her husband adopt Alex's newborn baby girl. Slowly, Alaina and Alex form an unexpected bond that transforms them both. This sweeping true story chronicles 25 years of their tumultuous and powerful relationship as they make up the rules as they go along, colliding with their families, jobs and obligations, determined to ensure the child turns out alright. Narrated by Sara, the young woman that baby grows up to be, My Real Mother is filled with humor and heart and set to a lush, contemporary musical theatre score.

"As a child of adoption myself, I obviously identified with the book, but what really drew me in was the unique relationship between Alaina, the adoptive mother, and Alex, the birth mother," says writer/producer Riley Thomas. "A complex relationship surrounded by the mythic themes of motherhood, family, love; the struggles they went through, it all said 'musical' to me. My Real Mother is an adoption story, but ultimately it's about family, and that's something anyone can relate to."

Starring Elena Shaddow* (Bway: The Visit, Bridges of Madison County, La Cage aux Folles, The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, Nine) Katie LaMark (Nat'l tour: Rent 20th Anniversary, Rock of Ages 10th Anniversary) and Rachel Hirschfeld* (Off-Bway/Regional: That Bachelorette Show, "13") with Kevin Schuering* (Nat'l tour: The King and I) Ryan Morales* (Nat'l tour: Flashdance) and Rachel Kara Pérez* (Off-Bway/Nat'l tour: Convicted, Newton's Cradle, Nate the Great) featuring CJ David*, Rodd Farhadi, Lena Grotticelli*, Kelly Strandemo* and Viet Vo*.

Directed by Misti B. Wills, choreographed by Shannon Lewis, music direction by David Wolfson, scenic/lighting design by David Goldstein, and costume design by Kayla Reddmane.

Direct link to purchase tickets: http://www.nymf.org/festival/2019-events/my-real-mother/#





