Cast Announced for the World Premiere of SCROOGE! A ZOOM CHRISTMAS CAROL

Artistic Director Akia Squitieri, and Rising Sun Performance Company introduce the Cast members for Michael Hagins' World Premiere of "Scrooge!" A Zoom Christmas Carol. The project will be their final production of the 2020 season.

The international cast which hails from the United States, Mexico, and Italy with credits across Television, Film, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway are sure to delight audiences of all ages. The production Features: Anel Carmona, Ashleigh Herndon*, Becky Saunders*, Christian Victoria Allen, David Stallings, Ellie Mae Miller, Eric Parness, Jennifer Atkinson, Josephine Angelina Pizzino, Julia Geromin, Laura Lamberti, Lluvia Almanza, Mary Sheridan*, Michael Pichardo, Rick Benson, Samantha Simone*, Sean Phillips & Stephanie Cox-Connolly

"SCROOGE!" A Zoom Christmas Carol written & directed by Michael Hagins will be presented as a live virtual online performance on Saturday, December

19th at 8PM and Sunday, December 20th at 5PM.

Tickets are pay what you can, starting at $5 to ensure that financial barrier is not an issue for audiences. 40% of the ticket proceeds will go directly to the cast, crew, and creatives on the project. This event is suitable for most audiences and is recommended for 10 years and older. The event will be Closed Captioned.

Featuring the talents of the critically acclaimed RSPC Ensemble and Guest Artists, this timeless Dickensian classic has been reimagined for 2020, broadcasting live over Zoom. Ebenezer Scrooge is as miserly and miserable as ever...until several ghosts visit him, with the hopes of helping him discover the true meaning of Christmas. This reimagined script by Michael Hagins including some of your favorite Christmas carols is sure to bring holiday cheer directly to your home this holiday season.

The Creative and Production team includes: Musical Direction & Technical Direction by Rachael Langton, Costume Design by Jennifer Iris Rivera, Scenic & Production Design by Anna Hogan, Production Stage Manager TJ Lyons, Assistant Technical Director Laura Krough*, Assistant Stage Manager Sally Burgos and Closed Captions by Sophia Mannino

This project is being presented through Theatre Authority, Inc and the cooperation of Actors Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists and SAG-AFTRA permitting their artists to appear on this program.

*Appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Tickets are available via Eventbrite, Facebook and via Rising Sun's Website

For additional information: www.risingsunnyc.com