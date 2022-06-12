Cast Announced for A MEDUSA THREAD Presented by NY Classical Theatre and the West Harlem Art Fund

The cast has been announced for A Medusa Thread. A partnership with NY Classical Theatre and the West Harlem Art Fund on Governors Island in Nolan Park (Building 10B) for FREE -- Saturday, June 25th at noon. This event is also apart of Festival of New York where over 300 organizations are offering arts & culture to fellow New Yorkers.

MEDUSA

Stephanie Berry

She/Her/Hers

H/R

StephanieBerryActor.com

Born and bred in Harlem, Stephanie, the youngest of four, was raised in a family of community activists.

Stephanie experienced her coming of age during the era of the Vietnam War. In America, this prolonged fight to stop communism and the number of black youth drafted, propagated anti-war protests, peace marches, and fueled battles on college campuses for Black Studies and to end the war. This era would also bring about a heroin epidemic that plagued urban communities. Stephanie found her voice in the movement for justice and empowerment: organizing workers, free breakfast programs for children, women's rights, and the arts.

Stephanie seeks to continue that legacy of humanity and compassion through her work as an artist. In 1984 she co-founded a community based organization, Blackberry Productions Theater Company. The company has developed and produced a repertoire of original works and community forums that give a platform for marginalized voices and pressing issues in the community and celebrate the world of imagination to inspire hope.

Stage, Television and Film

For the past couple of seasons Stephanie has embodied some diverse roles stepping in and out of a range of ages, social economic statuses and plumbing the gamut of emotional depths. In such roles as: Faye in Skeleton Crew at Baltimore Center Stage; Louise in Seven Guitars at Yale Repertory Theater; Mrs. Breedlove in The Bluest Eye at the Guthrie Theater; Katharine in Mothers and Sons at Cincinnati Playhouse and Adelaide and Aunt Glo in Wild With Happy at Baltimore Center Stage.

One of her greatest creative challenges was as author and actor in her one-woman production, The Shaneequa Chronicles: The Making of a Black Woman. Stephanie won an OBIE award, AUDELCO and New Voices Award with Harlem Stage for this coming of age story about an African American woman's evolution growing up in urban America.

She has appeared on Broadway and in principal roles on the following television shows: Bull, The Last OG, Luke Cage, Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Louie, Broad City, and all the Law and Order shows. She can be seen in the upcoming movies: Submission and OG. Other film credits include principal roles in: The Delivery Man, The Invasion, No Reservations, Finding Forrester and several independent films. (See her complete television and film credits on IMDB.)

OVID

Timothy Douglas

He/Him/HIs

H/R

A theatre director, actor, and educator, Timothy Douglas is a recipient of the Lloyd Richards Director Award from the National Black Theatre Festival, and currently serves as Distinguished Artist in Residence at Emerson College, as well as an Associate Artist with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park where he has staged the world premiere of Keith Josef Adkins' SAFE HOUSE, JITNEY, TWO TRAINS RUNNING, BUZZER, CLYBOURNE PARK, The NORTH POOL, The LAST FIREFLY, a mixed-race MOTHERS & SONS, and his African-American take on Horton Foote's The TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL.

Recent directing credits include the world & virtual premiere of Adrienne Kennedy's ETTA & ELLA ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE for McCarter & Round House Theaters (Dramaleague Award nomination), the American premiere of Tristan Bernays' adaptation of FRANKENSTEIN for off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company, the China tour of Ayad Akhtar's DISGRACED for Ping Pong Productions, which also enjoyed a run at The Great Theatre Of China (Shanghai), Ione Lloyd's EVE'S SONG for the Sundance Theatre Institute/Lab in Morocco, the premiere stage adaptation of Jason Reynolds' LONG WAY DOWN for the Kennedy Center, and productions of The COLOR PURPLE for Portland Center Stage, SEVEN GUITARS for Yale Repertory Theater, NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN, DISGRACED and KING HEDLEY II for Arena Stage, GEM OF THE OCEAN, FATHER COMES HOME FROM THE WARS Parts 1, 2 & 3 for Roundhouse Theatre, RICHARD II for Shakespeare & Company, and off-Broadway with YELLOWMAN for the Billie Holiday Theatre, and BRONTË for the Alloy Theatre Company.

Timothy counts among his many national and international credits the world premieres of August Wilson's RADIO GOLF for Yale Rep and Rajiv Joseph's The LAKE EFFECT for Chicago's Silk Road Rising (2013 Jeff Award for Best New Work), the NPN rolling world premiere of DONTRELL WHO KISSED THE SEA (6 Helen Hayes Award nominations) for Theater Alliance, as well as his critically acclaimed Caribbean-inspired MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING for the Folger Shakespeare Theatre, the premiere of a new translation/adaptation of Ibsen's ROSMERSHOLM off-Broadway for Oslo Elsewhere, and MOURNING BECOMES ELECTRA and Marivaux's CHANGES OF HEART for Remy Bumppo Theatre Company where he served for a time as Artistic Director.

He was the Associate Artistic Director at Actors Theatre of Louisville for three seasons where he directed numerous projects including three Humana Festival premieres, the 25th-anniversary production of CRIMES OF THE HEART, and introduced audiences there to August Wilson with productions of The PIANO LESSON, JITNEY and FENCES. In addition, he served as a director-in-residence in new play development at the Mark Taper Forum/Center Theatre Group under a Mellon Foundation fellowship. During his time as an NEA/TCG directing fellow, he served as Resident Director at New Dramatists and Assistant Stage Director on Handel's RODELINDA for Virginia Opera.

The list of theaters Timothy has made productions for include American Conservatory Theater GOOD BREEDING; Arden Theatre Company FENCES; Berkeley Rep VALLEY SONG; Berkshire Theatre Festival ASSASSINS, INSURRECTION, BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY; Cleveland Playhouse The TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL; Downstage (New Zealand) MULES; Folger Shakespeare Theatre MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, RICHARD III; Guthrie Theater IN THE BLOOD; Juilliard School The MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, PERICLES, SEVEN GUITARS; Magic Theatre COWBOYS #2; Marin Theatre Company TOPDOG/UNDERDOG; Milwaukee Rep (Associate Artist 2011 - 2016) GEM OF THE OCEAN, the world premiere of The NIGHT IS A CHILD, TROUBLE IN MIND, RADIO GOLF; Pittsburgh Public Theatre The CRUCIBLE; Pioneer Theatre Company CLYBOURNE PARK, FENCES; Pittsburgh Irish & Classical (Associate Artist 2001 - 2005) The CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN, Portia COUGHLAN; Playmakers Rep PRIDE AND PREJUDICE; Portland Center Stage HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW, A FEMININE ENDING, ANNA IN THE TROPICS; Round House Theatre TWO TRAINS RUNNING, A LESSON BEFORE DYING, PERMANENT COLLECTION; Shakespeare & Company BLUE ORANGE; Shakespeare Theatre Company/ACA MEASURE FOR MEASURE; Signature Theatre Company SPUNK; South Coast Rep the west coast premiere of A FEMININE ENDING; Steppenwolf Theatre Company ETIQUETTE OF VIGILANCE; Toi Whakaari (New Zealand) INSURRECTION, THREE SISTERS; Utah Shakespeare Festival LOVES LABOURS LOST; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company the world premiere of The LAST ORBIT OF BILLY MARS, and others, as well as workshops for ASK Theatre Projects, Denver Center Theatre Company, National Theatret of Norway, New York Theatre Workshop, O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, The Phillips Collection, The New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theatre, Red Bull and Roundabout Theatre Company.

Timothy has served as a site visitor/panelist for the National Endowment for the Arts, Theatre Communications Group, The Dramaleague, The Philadelphia Theatre Initiative, The Joyce Foundation, and is also a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect.

As a Linklater-designated voice instructor, he served on the faculties of American Conservatory Theater, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Shakespeare & Company, National Theatre Conservatory, University of Southern California, the Theatre School at DePaul University, Birmingham School of Acting (UK), and New Zealand Drama School.

As an actor, he has appeared regionally, off-Broadway and on television, and is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College and Yale School of Drama.

MIKE

Ricardy Fabre

He/Him/His

H/R

Ricardy is a Native New Yorker and recent graduate of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Acting program. Theatre credits include: New Golden Age (Primary Stages), Stick Fly (The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), The Christians (Chautauqua Theatre Company), As You Like It (Chautauqua Theatre Company), A Raisin in the Sun (Seattle Rep), Our Town (Portland Center Stage), A Christmas Carol (Trinity Rep). Next: 13th Annual The Fire This Time Festival at The Kraine Theater.

ESSENCE

SHANELLE LEONARD

She/Her/Hers

H/R

Shanelle Leonard was born in Seattle, Washington and recently graduated from the University of North Carolina. Theatre credits include: Jump, Tartuffe, Skeleton Crew, Dot, Sense and Sensibility, The Crucible, Intimate Apparel (PlayMakers Rep); American Idiot (ArtsWest Playhouse); My Heart Is the Drum (Village Theater); Soul Harmony, Ain't Misbehavin' (Stumptown Stages); Ragtime (Coeur d' Alene Summer Theater); King Lear (Freehold Theater); Coriolanus (Seattle Shakespeare). BFA, Cornish College of the Arts; MFA, UNC.

EURAYLE

Krystel Lucas

She/Her/Hers

H/R

New York: Couriers and Contrabands (Barrow Group Theatre); Love's Labor's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park(ing) Lot). Regional: Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, Chicago Shakespeare, The Old Globe, Alley Theatre, Syracuse Stage, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Dorset Theatre Festival, The Guthrie, TheatreWorks Hartford, Passage Theatre Company. Film/TV: Jessica Jones (Netflix); The Blacklist (NBC). Education: MFA Acting, NYU. BA Mass Communication, UNCA.

STETHNO

Inga Ballard

H/R

Inga Ballard is an actress, producer, and voice over artist based in New York. Her recent theater credits include: Oklahoma! (Weston Playhouse Theatre Company); Spoolie Girl: A Family-Friendly Fractured Rock (Actors Temple Theatre); Familiar (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company); Romeo and Juliet, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Shakespeare Theatre Company) Show Boat, Hairspray, Gypsy (Westchester Broadway Theatre); Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis); Nunsense (The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport); Blind Lemon Blues (The York Theatre Company). BA, Drama and Dramatics/Theatre Arts, University of California, Davis; MFA, Acting, University of California, Davis.

STAGE DIRECTIONS

MARIE Donna Davis

She/Her/Hers

H/R

Marie's recent projects include: Can We Talk (Frigid Festival, Kraine Theater); F*ck: A Millenial Jazz Play (Alchemical Studios); Shallow Brown (Langston Hughes House); His Bedroom Is Eden: Workshop Production (Atlantic Studios); 3/5ths (NY Times Top 5 Critic Pick at 3LD); A Nation Grooves (artist residency/Mass MOCA/A.R.T), Carol's Daughter (commercial), Benjamin Moore (commercial), Compassionate Release (short film/Supporting/Chelsea Film Festival) and CeraVe (commercial). She is an Infinite Variety Productions company member. Marie received her training at the Atlantic Theater evening Conservatory and studied Shakespeare with Geoffrey Owens at Primary Stages.