SheNYC Arts Reveals 2024 Festival Lineup of Eight New Full-Length Shows Selected

SheNYC Arts has announced their lineup for the 2024 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival. The Festival will run from July 30-August 11, 2024, at the East Village's Connelly Theater with both an in-person audience and select digital performances. The SheNYC shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 450 submissions from around the globe.

The 2024 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival will present two original full-length musicals: The Angel Makers by Amanda Freedman (Book & Lyrics) and Lorenzo Pipino (Music & Lyrics), and Borderland by Natalie Elizabeth Weiss (Book, Music, & Lyrics).

The Festival will also present six new full-length plays: The Bookstore by Nancy Marie, FISH MEAT by Esmé Maria Ng, Mere Waters by Jillian Blevins, Mud; or when things get messy and how we live with it by Camille Simone Thomas, and The Station by Maggie Cregan. The sixth play is a yet-to-be-titled new piece from SheNYC's 2024 Resident Playwright, Kristen Milburn.

"SheNYC is presenting such compelling work this summer. Each of these playwrights brings a unique perspective and a story that urgently needs to be told to this year's Festival," says SheNYC Executive Producer Ari Conte. "I'm thrilled to be working with these artists and love seeing our SheNYC community and audience grow each year."

Tickets to the performances will be on sale on June 3. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines. Learn more about each show at www.SheNYCArts.org/She-NYC.

SheNYC's sister festival in Los Angeles, The SheLA Summer Theater Festival, announced its lineup last week. The SheLA Festival will present 5 new full-length works: Blanche Stuart Scott by Kristen Ritter, Break by Caroline Ullman, here comes the night by Lisa Kenner Grissom, Zora and Langston by Imani Mitchell, and the new musical Ink & Paint by Danielle E. Moore.

Online Auction Supports Festival Productions

To support both Festivals, SheNYC has also announced an online auction fundraiser. Donors can bid on an exciting selection of items, including tickets to Late Night with Seth Meyers, dinner and a show at NYC's City Winery or 54 Below, one-on-one meetings with entertainment professionals, and tickets to Broadway shows Suffs and Water for Elephants. Learn more about the auction at SheNYCArts.org.

About SheNYC Arts

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to fighting for gender equity in the entertainment industry. Founded in 2015, SheNYC Arts has since become the premier incubator for the best up-and-coming talent in the entertainment industry nationwide. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas-Fort Worth annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. New Pages, SheNYC's licensing and publishing wing, makes the scripts that have been through our programs available for licensing across the country. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.

