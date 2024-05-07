Spotlight: KC@BAT at Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ernest Thayer’s beloved poem about fictional baseball legend Casey and the town of Mudville springs vividly to life in the present day.

When young KC moves to Mudville with her father from New York City, she struggles to fit in at her new school. But through her love of baseball, KC whips the down-and-out little league team into shape, leading them to the championship game, where she learns that there are things even more important than winning. A “home run” musical for the whole family!

