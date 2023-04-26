Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Caridad De La Luz (La Bruja) to Present FROM POOR TO RICO at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

The performance is on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. on the stage of the Repertory Theater at Hostos Community College.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Caridad De La Luz (La Bruja) to Present FROM POOR TO RICO at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, in association with Pepatián Bronx Arts ColLABorative, will present From Poor to Rico, a one-woman show written and performed by the Emmy Award-winning poet, musician and storyteller Caridad De La Luz, known as La Bruja (The Good Witch). The performance is on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. on the stage of the Repertory Theater at Hostos Community College, 450 Grand Concourse (at 149th Street), in the Bronx. Tickets are available at www.hostoscenter.org or at the Hostos Box Office, opened Mon-Fri, from 1pm to 4pm and 2 hours before showtime. Call for tickets at (718) 518-4477.

Guided by Caridad, From Poor to Rico offers a powerful testament to the richness of Puerto Rican history, culture, and its people. Audiences meet a resilient island waiting to be free from the historical weight of colonization. Caridad envisions a future built on Indigenous - Afro - Taíno - Jíbaro culture and imagination. She dedicates her work to the Puerto Rican diaspora, a love letter to lives lost and to those still surviving. With original poetry, music, and visuals, Caridad invites us ALL to imagine a better future for Puerto Rico.

About Caridad De La Luz (La Bruja)

Caridad De La Luz won an Emmy Award as Script Writer of "Legacy of Puerto Rican Poetry", a cultural segment that aired on ABC TV during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2021. As of January 2022, she became the Executive Director of the Nuyorican Poets' Café, where she began her artistic career in 1996. She is a multi-faceted writer, performer, composer, and has been one of America's leading spoken word poets for over 20 years. She was named in the "Top 20 Puerto Rican Women Everyone Should Know" (La Respuesta). Known as a "Bronx Living Legend," Caridad received a Citation of Merit from the Bronx Borough President and The Edgar Allan Poe Award from The Bronx Historical Society. She has performed at The Apollo, Lincoln Center, Gracie Mansion, Cathedral of St. John the Divine, City Hall in New York City and international venues. Since her 1996 debut performance at the famed Nuyorican Poets Café, she is now its new Executive Director. Caridad is a 2019 Jerome Hill Artist Fellow, a David Prize finalist and is cultivating her own art space in the Soundview area of The Bronx called "El Garaje." This new full-length work, "From Poor to Rico" will be available for future touring. http://caridaddelaluz.com @LaBrujaNYC on IG/Twitter/TikTok. For videos, check https://youtube.com/user/caridaddelaluz

About Pepatián: Bronx Arts ColLABorative

Pepatián: Bronx Arts ColLABorative is a non-profit, South Bronx-based arts organization founded in 1983 by award-winning artists Merián Soto, visual artist/MacArthur Fellow Pepón Osorio, and educator/director Patti Bradshaw. Directed by Jane Gabriels, Ph.D. since 1999 in collaboration with multiple artist consultants/ co-directors, Pepatián: Bronx Arts ColLABorative is dedicated to creating, producing and supporting contemporary multidisciplinary art by Latina/o/x and Bronx-based artists.

About The Hostos Center for Arts & Culture

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture consists of a museum-grade art gallery, a 367-seat Repertory Theater, and a 900-seat Main Theater, presenting artists of national and international renown. It is easily accessible from Manhattan, Queens and New Jersey and is a mere 15 minutes by subway from midtown Manhattan. www.hostoscenter.org

About Hostos Community College

Hostos Community College is an educational agent for change, transforming and improving the quality of life in the South Bronx and neighboring communities since 1968. Hostos serves as a gateway to intellectual growth and socioeconomic mobility, and a point of departure for lifelong learning, success in professional careers, and transfer to advanced higher education programs. Hostos Community College is part of CUNY, the nation's leading urban public university serving more than 480,000 students at 24 colleges. https://www.hostos.cuny.edu/




ZOE COMES HOME Will Be Presented By 29PWC New Works Series For One Night Only Benefit Photo
ZOE COMES HOME Will Be Presented By 29PWC New Works Series For One Night Only Benefit
Opening its 8th Season, 29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series presents ZOE COMES HOME, a dark comedy about depression, backyard “art,” and one errant pooch, written by Melissa Bell and directed by Laurie A. Guzda, for one performance on Saturday, May 20, at 7pm at the Bernie Wohl Theatre.       
Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading Photo
Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
See photos from the reading of Anthony M. Laura's new play SHADOWS was held at Theaterlab in NYC.
NYC Theatre Company The Anthropologists Celebrates 15th Anniversary By Publishing First Pl Photo
NYC Theatre Company The Anthropologists Celebrates 15th Anniversary By Publishing First Play GIVE US BREAD
2023 marks The Anthropologists' 15th year of making diverse, investigative theatre to promote education and action. The company is releasing the full manuscript of their inaugural full-length play, Give Us Bread.
Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK Photo
Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK
Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-devised musical production, Puss in Boots: After Dark, marking Soft Brain Theatre Company's third production. The show was devised in company, with direction by Nicole Tsarouhas and story supervision by Lila Perlman. Puss in Boots: After Dark runs off-Broadway at The Chain Theatre from May 18 to May 28.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: International Artwork On Display At ANGEL ON EROS At The Fresh Fruit FestivalPhotos: International Artwork On Display At ANGEL ON EROS At The Fresh Fruit Festival
April 26, 2023

A 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival Featured Theatre & Fine Art Event: Ricardo Melendez’ Angel on Eros tells the story of a gay painter and the heterosexual man serving as his model. See photos from the production.
TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL to Open at New Federal Theatre Next WeekTELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL to Open at New Federal Theatre Next Week
April 26, 2023

New Federal Theatre will present 'Telling Tales Out of School,' a new play by Wesley Brown, from May 2 to 7 as a work in progress at Castillo Theatre/ASP.
Caridad De La Luz (La Bruja) to Present FROM POOR TO RICO at Hostos Center for the Arts & CultureCaridad De La Luz (La Bruja) to Present FROM POOR TO RICO at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture
April 26, 2023

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, in association with Pepatián Bronx Arts ColLABorative, will present From Poor to Rico, a one-woman show written and performed by the Emmy Award-winning poet, musician and storyteller Caridad De La Luz, known as La Bruja (The Good Witch).
Exquisite Corpse Company Reveals Spring Writers Lab CohortExquisite Corpse Company Reveals Spring Writers Lab Cohort
April 26, 2023

Exquisite Corpse Company will welcome playwrights Aliyah Curry, Ashley Lauren Rogers, Phillip Gregory Burke, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Madison Wetzell, and Kaela Mei-Shing to the 2023 Writers Lab.
ZOE COMES HOME Will Be Presented By 29PWC New Works Series For One Night Only BenefitZOE COMES HOME Will Be Presented By 29PWC New Works Series For One Night Only Benefit
April 26, 2023

Opening its 8th Season, 29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series presents ZOE COMES HOME, a dark comedy about depression, backyard “art,” and one errant pooch, written by Melissa Bell and directed by Laurie A. Guzda, for one performance on Saturday, May 20, at 7pm at the Bernie Wohl Theatre.       
share