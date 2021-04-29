Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAMP MORNING WOOD Returns to the Asylum Theater

Randy is launched into a weekend adventure of titillating tunes, quirky campers, and soul-searching.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Return to Camp Morning Wood! This reworked, updated version premieres June 4 at Asylum Theater, 307 W 26th St, New York City. Evening and matinee performances and even late night showings include: June 4 @ 9:30; June 5 @ 11:00 p.m.; June 11 & 18 @ 9:30 p.m.; June 12 & 19 @ 2:00 & 5:00 p.m.; June 13 & 20 @ 2:00 p.m.

After a joyous run in 2019, Camp Morning Wood, conceived and directed by Marc Eardley with a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone and music by Derrick Byars, Matt Gumley, Trent Jeffords, and Jeff Thomson returns to tell the story of Randy, who - at a crossroads in his life, AND after a hellish 30th birthday - finds himself (thanks to a blown tire) at the front gate of a humble nudist camp. The camp itself is at a crossroads thanks to threats of closing by a tyrannical, right-wing (closeted) Christian Senator.

https://www.facebook.com/campmorningwoodmusical/

Together they must find a solution to save the camp ... and accept themselves. Randy and the campers bare it all - inside and out - in this wild cross between Rocky Horror and Wizard of Oz.

Morning Wood takes "camp" to a new level.

Featured in the cast are Anthony Logan Cole, Thomas Delgado, Da'Merius Ford, Shelton Lindsay, Chris Ogren, Sean Stephens, and Brady Vigness.

Lighting design by Zach Pizza; scenic design by Aubrey Weeks; with musical direction by Rachel Kaufman.

Produced by Get Naked, LLC
General Management by Lyle Sterne, Anthony Logan Cole


