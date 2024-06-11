C.A.G.E. Theatre Company to Present NO EXIT, Adapted & Directed by Michael Hagins

Performances will run in July at The Theater Under St. Marks.
80 years ago... a play premiered in Paris that altered our perception of reality.
C.A.G.E. Theatre Company presents Matthew Tiemstra, Gigi Principe, Alaina Hammond & Charlotte Vaughn Raines in Jean-Paul Sartre's existentialist masterpiece NO EXIT. Translated from the original and adapted and directed for today's reality by Michael Hagins. LIMITED RUN: Fri., July 5 & Sat., July 6 at 8:00 pm; Sun., July 7 at 7:00 pm and Thurs., Fri., Sat., July 11, 12, 13 @ 8:00 pm, The Theater Under St. Marks, 94 St Marks Place, NYC, Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com
Continuing the play's 80th anniversary commemoration, arts journeyman, Michael Hagins, transports us into Sartre's version of Hell: A mysterious impenetrable room where individuals are trapped and forced to see themselves through the eyes of others. In this interpretation, an immersive element is added to allow the audience to join in the claustrophobic atmosphere thus making hell more than "other people" it makes it ourselves.
Michael Hagins is a published African-American playwright, director, fight director, actor, and producer. He used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his work. Michael is an avid lover of Shakespeare, having performed or directed every play in the Shakespeare Canon, and has performed, directed and taken part in over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career.
The C.A.G.E. (Classical Avant-Garde Experimental) Theatre of New York City was started in 2004 by Michael Hagins, and brought classical and classic-themed works to a modern audience for over seven years. This is done by giving new looks and concepts to texts by modifying costuming, sets, and props - and reinterpreting dialogue - without changing the plot in any way.
