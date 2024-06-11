C.A.G.E. Theatre Company to Present NO EXIT, Adapted & Directed by Michael Hagins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



80 years ago... a play premiered in Paris that altered our perception of reality.

C.A.G.E. Theatre Company presents Matthew Tiemstra, Gigi Principe, Alaina Hammond & Charlotte Vaughn Raines in Jean-Paul Sartre's existentialist masterpiece NO EXIT. Translated from the original and adapted and directed for today's reality by Michael Hagins. LIMITED RUN: Fri., July 5 & Sat., July 6 at 8:00 pm; Sun., July 7 at 7:00 pm and Thurs., Fri., Sat., July 11, 12, 13 @ 8:00 pm, The Theater Under St. Marks, 94 St Marks Place, NYC, Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com

Continuing the play's 80th anniversary commemoration, arts journeyman, Michael Hagins, transports us into Sartre's version of Hell: A mysterious impenetrable room where individuals are trapped and forced to see themselves through the eyes of others. In this interpretation, an immersive element is added to allow the audience to join in the claustrophobic atmosphere thus making hell more than "other people" it makes it ourselves.

Michael Hagins is a published African-American playwright, director, fight director, actor, and producer. He used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his work. Michael is an avid lover of Shakespeare, having performed or directed every play in the Shakespeare Canon, and has performed, directed and taken part in over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career.

The C.A.G.E. (Classical Avant-Garde Experimental) Theatre of New York City was started in 2004 by Michael Hagins, and brought classical and classic-themed works to a modern audience for over seven years. This is done by giving new looks and concepts to texts by modifying costuming, sets, and props - and reinterpreting dialogue - without changing the plot in any way.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







