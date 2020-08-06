Broadway Dreams Presents ZOOMIFIEDS

The five-day online program will include classes and workshops taught by an impressive roster.

Broadway Dreams, one of America's foremost arts education nonprofits specializing in high quality, mentorship-driven musical theater training, will present ZOOMIFIEDS, a newly expanded digital program designed to give students a leg up on the college audition process.

The five-day online program, which will include a series of classes and workshops taught by representatives from an impressive roster of top colleges and universities and Broadway Dreams' teaching artists, will run from Wednesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 16, 2020. Registration is required and available at three different price options. Limited space available. Visit broadwaydreams.org for more information and to register.

"For years now, Broadway Dreams has worked closely with the brilliant educators who are responsible for some of the nation's top college and university musical theater programs to offer our students unique access and information through Broadway Dreams University," said Broadway Dreams Co-Founder and President, Annette Tanner. "We are incredibly thrilled to have assisted countless students and parents navigate the daunting college audition process and we are proud of the tremendous acceptance rate for Broadway Dreams students across the country."

Broadway Dreams Creative Education Director, Matthew Scott added, "As the world around us changes, we have decided to reinvent our college audition workshop and we are excited to launch ZOOMIFIEDS. I am honored to host the program along with my co-creator and fellow Broadway veteran, Christopher J. Hanke. This newly invigorated digital program is designed to give students and parents insider knowledge, direct access to representatives from the schools of their dreams, and the tools they need to succeed."

ZOOMIFIEDS will offer students and parents the unique opportunity to educate themselves on the college audition process directly from the source. Classes and seminars for students will cover a wide range of topics, including how to master pre-recorded and live-streamed auditions in the age of COVID-19, college audition monologues, dance calls, and image and styling tips. For parents, ZOOMIFIEDS will offer round table conversations with representatives from participating universities; parent-to-parent panels, and seminars by renown college audition coach, Mary Anna Dennard and Leayne Dempsey from WeAreTheatreMajor.com.

During the final two days of ZOOMIFIEDS, students will have the opportunity to participate in a mock audition and receive valuable feedback from a panel of Broadway Dreams faculty and representatives from participating colleges. While participation in mock auditions will not gain students direct access to participating programs and universities, it will empower them with the information and tools they need for a successful college audition, especially in an ever-changing world.

Tuition for ZOOMIFIEDS is available in three tiers. Option 1 is available for rising high school juniors and seniors only for $299 and includes access to all seminars and classes, parent Q&A's, a comprehensive digital handbook, and the opportunity to participate in a mock audition. Option 2 is available for students aged 13 and up for $199 and includes access to all seminars and classes, parent Q&A's, and a comprehensive digital handbook. Option 3 is available to rising high school juniors and seniors only for $99 and provides access to the comprehensive digital handbook and the opportunity to participate in a mock audition.

A comprehensive sample schedule for ZOOMIFIEDS and additional information is available on the Broadway Dreams website.

Broadway Dreams takes great pride in guiding students through their professional journey as young artists; giving them the tools, support, and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, over 160 students have landed roles on Broadway and in national touring or regional productions, including Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, School of Rock, and more. The organization has inspired more than 12,000 students globally and awarded over $1M in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills, and ongoing mentorship from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

For more information on Broadway Dreams and to learn how to register for ZOOMIFIEDS, please visit: www.broadwaydreams.org/programs.

