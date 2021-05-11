Blue Note Jazz Festival Returns For Summer 2021

The 2021 Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival will take place June 15 - August 15 at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City and Central Park's Summerstage. The lineup will include Chris Botti, Robert Glasper, John Scofield, Lisa Fischer, Al Di Meola, Ron Carter and more!

Learn more at http://bluenotejazzfestival.com/.

Blue Note Entertainment Group was founded in 1981 by Danny Bensusan with the opening of the legendary Blue Note jazz club in New York's Greenwich Village. The Blue Note quickly became one of the first venues in the country to present jazz in an intimate, upscale setting, and Mr. Bensusan has been credited with revitalizing jazz in New York City. Over the years, legendary jazz musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson, Sarah Vaughan, Lionel Hampton and Ray Charles, as well as contemporary jazz masters Dave Brubeck, Wynton Marsalis, Chick Corea, Keith Jarrett and Chris Botti have all graced the Blue Note stage. Mr. Bensusan led the expansion of the Blue Note brand overseas by spearheading the opening of Blue Note jazz clubs in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, as well as in Milan, Italy. In celebration of the Blue Note's 30th Anniversary in 2011, Blue Note Entertainment hosted the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival which featured dozens of performances in multiple venues throughout New York City during the month of June. The festival has since grown to nearly 100 events in 5+ venues each year in New York City, with a Tokyo festival edition established in 2014. In 2015, Blue Note opened its first location in Hawaii. The organization also opened the Blue Note Napa and Blue Note Beijing in 2016, with additional new markets on the way.

2018 was a landmark year for Blue Note, announcing a landmark sponsorship agreement with Sony Corporation to open "Sony Hall," a new multi-genre music venue in Times Square integrating Sony's latest technology (opened March 2018) as well as Title Sponsorship of Blue Note Jazz Festival. Blue Note also announced a multi-year partnership with INGLOT Cosmetics from Poland for Presenting Sponsorship of the annual Blue Note Jazz Festival.

In addition to owning and operating the Blue Note's, Sony Hall, and more, Blue Note Entertainment Group currently books talent for Regattabar in Boston, MA. Subsidiaries of Blue Note Entertainment Group include the GRAMMY®-nominated record label Half Note Records, whose catalogue includes over fifty titles recorded live at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, as well as Blue Note Media Group and Blue Note Travel.