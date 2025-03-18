BREEZY POINT To Have NYC World Premiere This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breezy Point opens April 6th and runs through April 27th at The Churchill Tavern in Manhattan. The show is presented as part of Origin Theatre Company's 1st Irish Festival. Run time is 1 hour with no intermission. The show is not recommended for children under 12.

It's 1985. Madonna is topping the radio charts, The Breakfast Club is in theaters, and Siobhan's dad is dead.

Siobhan is a cynical teen, and with her estranged father recently passing without any closure, she has every right to be. When she inherits his cottage in Breezy Point, Queens (aka the Irish Rivera), her troubles get even more troubling. She comes across Rae - an Irish faerie that's been trapped in the trunk under her dad's television for fifty years - who needs Siobhan's help to get back to the Emerald Isle. They go on a whirlwind adventure, with some Breezy folks popping in and out to help tell this story of fantastical creatures and good old Irish-American Generational Trauma!

Breezy Point is written by Rosie Coursey, directed by Hannah Ciesil, and produced by Ayla Rosen. This one-act comedy features Hannah Victoria Collins (Dave and Boris Kill the Cat) as Siobhan, Madeleine Bohn (Meet Me in the Woods at Nightfall pt. 2) as Rae the Fae, Jasmine Johnson (frequent Kitchensink Theatre Co. collaborator) as Player One, and Korey Brown (Gents BK) as Player Two. Echo Patriquin will understudy as Player One on April 13th.

Tickets can be purchased at origintheatre.org.

Crowdfunding for this production was done in partnership with The Field. If you would like to make a tax-deductible contribution toward production costs, please visit https://app.thefield.org/profile/Ayla-Rosen/652874.

