Astoria Performing Arts Center and Teresa Lotz Present THE INSIDERS Musicals from the Quarantine

Astoria Performing Arts Center (Dev Bondarin, Artistic Director), in association with Teresa Lotz, presents six new musical shorts written in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Featuring the work of fifteen writers, six directors, and a large number of actors, the contributing artists joined the project in the early days of the crisis in the spirit of developing new work without being in the same room to do so.

Quarantine. Crisis. Connection. Hope. There are many stories to tell right now and with The Insiders, these writers have created six in response to the current situation. From the expressionistic to the satirical, to the reality of family members trying to communicate, each film tells a story based in the here and now while we experience this unprecedented moment of pain in the world together.

The six short musicals will launch online May 22nd. Viewing will be free of charge, but there is a suggested donation of $10 which will benefit Astoria Performing Arts Center and Indie Theater Fund (www.indietheaterfund.org/donate). More info can be found at www.apacny.org.



The Insiders is written by Krista Knight, Derek Hassler & Ryan Kerr, Rachel Kunstadt, Briana Harris & Teresa Lotz, Charles Inniss & Christopher Inniss, Marcus Scott, Blake Allen & Marc Chan, Annette Storckman, Naomi Matlow & Andi Lee Carter, Claire Tran & Blake Allen. The Insiders is directed by Dev Bondarin, Emily Brown, Daniella Caggiano, Kristin Rose Kelly, Justin Schwartz, Tony White. The Artistic Producer is Teresa Lotz. The cast includes Dana Aber, Iris Beaumier, Bailey Carlson, Ariel Leigh Cohen, Leana Rae Concepcion, Kristina Dizon, Ellis Gage, Charles Inniss, Christopher Inniss, Daryl Inniss, Staci Jo Johnston, Osei Kwakye, Bee Michael, Michael Orlandi, Jonathan "JP" Patton, Jason Pintar, Erin Solér, William Spinnato, Sara States, Tais Szilagi, Tony White, Jeff Williams.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You