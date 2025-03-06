Annabel McConnachie Will Star in ARCHIVE OF MY OWN Staged Reading at The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australian actress, writer and recent New School BFA (Honors) graduate Annabel McConnachie is making waves in the New York theater scene. Her much anticipated new play 'Archive of My Own' is set to make its stage debut in a moved reading at the Tank on March 17th at 7pm.

'Archive of My Own' is a coming-of-age story for the fanfic generation. The play explores a young woman's struggle to reconcile the steamy, highly choreographed love scenes from her fanfiction past with the jarringly messy and unpredictable world of real-life intimacy - all through a series of her own authentic, verbatim Glee fanfiction excerpts. It is told through a string of vignettes and flashes between 2 spaces. The first is the protagonist's own Fanfiction being consumed and enacted by a group of 3 middle school girls reading out the outlandishly idealistic sexual experiences of Rachel Berry and her constantly rotating male Glee counterpart. The other is her current experience navigating the dating and hookup scene off the page. In the end, she has to choose between continuing to feed her own blissful ignorance or finishing her final chapter and committing to reality.

In addition to writing it, Annabel McConnachie also stars in the lead role as the protagonist and fanfiction writer whose rose colored glasses begin to fade - proving her to be an up and coming industry force to be reckoned with. Powerhouses Nicole Lado, Isabel Vann and Isabel Criado join the cast as the "girlie ensemble" - a trio of young Glee fans consuming the protagonist's fanfiction and learning about sex and relationships from the stories they read. Finally, Kevin Smith takes on the role of the male lead - an amalgamation of every boy the protagonist has encountered on bad dates in her late teens and early 20's, including but not limited to disinterested douchebags, horny gaslighters and overzealous clingers.

Under the brilliantly playful direction of Zoé Zifer and meticulous stage management of Vaishanavi Raul, 'Archive of My Own' promises to be an outrageously funny night at the Tank, providing commentary on modern dating and shining a light on unsung gleeks.

