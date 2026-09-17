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Albert Camus' THE MISUNDERSTANDING To Play Limited Engagement at Studio 17

Performances will run September 25 through October 4, with 6 shows.

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Albert Camus' THE MISUNDERSTANDING To Play Limited Engagement at Studio 17

No Theatre will present Albert Camus' The Misunderstanding, directed by Venkatesh Vohra & Emily Nunes, for a limited engagement at Studio 17 in New York City. Performances will run September 25 through October 4, with 6 shows.

Written in 1943 during the German occupation of France, and first performed in Paris in 1944, The Misunderstanding (Le Malentendu) is one of Camus' earliest theatrical works.

Set in a remote town in Czechoslovakia, the play follows a mother and daughter who run a small inn, where for years they have secretly murdered wealthy travelers in hopes of one day escaping their bleak existence. When the estranged son, Jan, returns home after twenty years away, neither woman recognizes him. Rather than reveal his identity, he takes a room at the inn as a stranger, hoping his family will recognize him on their own.

From this simple failure of recognition, Camus constructs a modern tragedy of exile, longing and the limits of human communication.

The production features Chris Masullo as Jan, Emily Nunes as Martha, Isabelle Garbani as the Mother, Mia del Giudice as Maria, and Bill Garnet as the Old Servant.

The creative team includes Cherisse Gray (production design & graphics), Arabella Aldrich (costume design), Jean-Louis Thompson (lighting design), Brock Bierly (original score), and Chris Giambri (stage manager). The production is produced by Emily Nunes and Venkatesh Vohra for No Theatre, with support from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

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