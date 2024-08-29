Sara Jean Ford and More Will Lead Concert of New Musical About San Francisco Abortionist Inez Burns

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A concert of the new musical Female Complaints about underground San Francisco abortionist Inez Burns will be presented on Monday, September 9th, 2024 at 7PM ET at The Green Room 42 in NYC (570 10th Avenue).

The original musical, with book and lyrics by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and music and lyrics by Billboard-charting songwriter Tina deVaron, will feature Sara Jean Ford as Burns, Reanne Acasio (Hamilton, Here Lies Love), Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Six), Tommy McDowell (Jesus Christ Superstar), Joe Joseph(The Kite Runner, The Band’s Visit), Richard Todd Adams (Cats), and Angel Desai (Company). Joe Barros (Artistic Director of New York Theatre Barn) directs, and the music director is Julianne B. Merrill (A Strange Loop, How to Dance in Ohio).

Female Complaints is the untold true story of Inez Burns, who ran a successful and illegal abortion clinic for half a century, and Pat Brown, the politician who brought her down. In turn-of-the-century San Francisco, Burns was raised in one of the poorest immigrant communities and became a highly skilled, sought-after abortionist and one of the wealthiest women in California. With a transportive jazz-inspired score, Female Complaints raises the rallying cry for reproductive rights and highlights the world that we’re in danger of living in once again.

Tickets for the in-person audience as well as tickets to the livestream can be purchased here.

