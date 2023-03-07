Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

spit&vigor Returns THE BRUTES To The Players For A Special Limited Engagement

A deeply intimate portrayal of a family divided, performed in their historic dining room by special invitation of the Booth family

Mar. 07, 2023  

spit&vigor has announced an extremely limited special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee).

The two performances are near April's Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $60, or $90 for the show plus a special tour of The Players by the great-great grandson of Junius Brutus Booth, Jr. For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-brutes.

Casey Wimpee's wild and gripping drama, THE BRUTES, takes you backstage of an historic performance of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring the renowned theatrical Booth family - brothers Edwin, Junius Jr. and John Wilkes Booth. This was the first and only time that the three brothers shared a stage together. The backstage drama becomes the focus of this portrait of their tempestuous relationship fraught with political conflict ending in an American tragedy.

From the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that brought IN VESTMENTS ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - The New York Times) to The Center at West Park and THE EXECUTION of MRS. COTTON ("darkly humorous, deliciously ghoulish" - The New York Times) to IRT Theatre, THE BRUTES (nominated for seven Planet Awards at the 2018 Planet Connections Festivity and called "irresistibly dramatic" by The New York Times) is a deeply intimate portrait of a family divided. The piece is staged in the round with minimal set pieces serving as a theater and a dinner table. Civil strife, family devolution, and a country sharply divided - today or 150 years ago, the parable of this drama remains strong. Performed in the intimate dining room of Edwin Booth's historic home, this is a moving, once-in-a-lifetime event.

The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Adam Belvo (Butcher Holler Here We Come!, 2016 NYIT Outstanding Lead Actor nominee), Alvin Christmas, Ryan Desaulniers, Caitlin Dullahan-Bates, Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Connor Nelis Johnson, Drew Reilly, Sara Santucci, Nicholas Thomas(The Shakespeare Riots,Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Perri Yaniv (The Blacklist), Morgan Zipf-Meister (The Moth Story Hour),

Props and costumes are designed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award nominee). StageHand is Z. Quinn Reynolds.

For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-brutes.

The Players celebrates the rich cultural life of New York City with exclusive member-only events that include live performances, readings by leading authors and playwrights, film screenings, and dining in its famous Grill Room. More information about The Players may be found at theplayersnyc.org or by emailing membership@theplayersnyc.org.




