YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Returns to Caveat Twice in March

Your Love, Our Musical! - a long form improvised musical in which comedic musical masterminds (Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman) interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical about that couple's love story - comes to to Caveat on Saturday, March 7th and 21st at 7PM!

YLOM, as it's affectionately known, is a long-running NYC comedy institution starring two of New York City's finest musical improvisers. Rebecca and Evan use their unique comedic chemistry, vocal skill, and improvisational abilities to transform audiences' simple meet-cutes into bombastic choruses, their Tinder swipes into epic dance numbers, and their relationship snafus into chopped and screwed hip-hop epics.

Bring your significant other for a night of comedy and music unlike any you've ever seen (or will see again.)

Saturday, March 7th and 21st at 7PM | $15-25

Caveat

21 A Clinton St.

New York, NY 10002

Mobile tickets available: MARCH 7th & MARCH 21

For more information: YourLoveOurMusical.com





