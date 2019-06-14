World Premiere of SPICE WORLD: THE MUSICAL Comes to NYC

Calling all Wannabe's! On Monday June 17th at 7PM and Thursday June 20th at 8PM at The West End Lounge, will be the world premiere of Spice World: The Musical as part of The West End's pride lineup of events. The show, a long dream in the making, was written and directed by Michael Nash, and is being produced in association with Peter William Dunn and his TRL series.

The show features music from all of the Spice Girls discography, combined with material from Spice World, and a whole lot of new humor, belting, riffing and a jam packed production.

"The idea for this show has been more than 20 years in the making. Since the moment I took the VHS home and began watching it over and over, I have been thinking of a way to bring this cult classic to the stage," says Nash. "And it has NEVER been a better time than now. You can expect to hear all of your Spice Girls favorites, plenty of Girl Power, and the haziest 4th wall this side of the River Thames, as you relive the dramatic tale of Spice World."

The cast is led by five powerhouse women starring at the infamous Spice Girls. Caitlin Boyle as Posh Spice, Abbey Immer (singer/songwriter and So You Think You Can Belt season 15) as Ginger Spice, Morgan Reilly (singer/songwriter pop recording artist and winner of Jessie J's international rose challenge) as Baby Spice, Lindsay Rose as Sporty Spice, and DeJa Mack, who won her role winning a citywide Search for the Next Spice Girl, as Scary Spice.

"It's been so incredible being a part of putting together this truly, special, bad ass group of female superstars," says producer Dunn. "I've been a Spice Girl superfan since I can rememeber. I may or may not have seen their reunion tour three times. This cast is putting so much hard work, sweat and heart into this project. And their vocals are about to blow the roof off of The West End."

The cast is completed by Matt Augustyniak, Patrick Doss, Nathan Fosbinder, Christopher Jumper, Randa Meierhenry, Kevin Riddagh, Corinne Scott, Zach Spound and featuring Amy Lang as Meatloaf.

Performances will be Monday June 17th at 7PM and Thursday June 20th at 8PM at The West End Lounge. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at https://cofare.io/CoFare/showDetail.cofare?code=757

Say You'll Be There?

