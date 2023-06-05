Untitled Theater Company No. 61's world premiere of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City!

A darkly humorous retelling of The Merchant of Venice, the play is written and directed by Edward Einhorn, and runs through June 17, 2023.

In ancient Venice, of sorts, a mob of white supremacists calling themselves the Shakespeareans has taken over public discourse. Jacob, a Jewish diamond merchant (called Shylock as a slur), finds himself entangled with Antonio, a member of the Shakespeareans. Jacob's daughter Jessica has fallen in love with the son of Asian immigrants. And in Belmont, a young heiress named Portia subjects her suitors to a strange, nonsensical game. When Antonio's business encounters hardship, he reneges on a debt with Jacob then spreads the rumor Jacob wants him dead. A trial in a kangaroo court follows.

Edward Einhorn states, "At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, it may seem strange to reach backwards to Shakespeare in order to understand the hate. But so much of the modern resurgence relies on the same lies and conspiracy theories that shaped the character of Shylock. The main antagonist is a classic clown, because what's more funny than a fool and his bumbling hatred? It is the Jewish response to laugh. Yet the show is also about the threat of violence that lies beyond the laughter."

The cast features Jeremy Kareken (Broadway's The Lifespan of a Fact - OCC Award winner) as Jacob (the shylock), Craig Anderson, Ethan Fox, Janine Hagerty, Yael Haskal, Chapman Hyatt, Chase Lee, Stephanie Lichtfield, Nina Mann, Kingsley Nwaogu, Eric Oleson and Thomas Shuman.

The production team includes Mike Mroch (Set Design), Eric Norbury (Lighting Design), Ramona Ponce (Costume Design), Becca Silbert (Sound Design & Assistant Director), Richard Philbin (Live Music), IBen Cenholt (Video/Livestreaming) and Berit Johnson (Stage Manager).

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 5pm. Special opening night show on Monday, June 5 at 7pm. Tickets are $30. Purchase at https://newohiotheatre.org/programs/new-ohio-hosts/the-shylock-and-the-shakespeareans.

There will be a livestream on June 5 and the recording will be available to view for the entire run. Tickets for the livestream are $20.

Photo Credti: Richard Termine.