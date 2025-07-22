World Premiere Musical THIS IS NOT A DRILL and More Set for York Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company has announced its 2025–2026 season under Producing Artistic Director Joseph Hayward, featuring a bold and eclectic lineup of new musicals, classic inspirations, and an iconic awards gala.

The season will include two world premiere musicals—THIS IS NOT A DRILL and MONTE CRISTO—alongside the return of GOTTA DANCE with American Dance Machine, a high-energy celebration of Broadway choreography.

All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, NYC). Tickets are now on sale at www.yorktheatre.org.

“This season celebrates what makes The York so unique: championing new voices while honoring the iconic artists who paved the way,” said Hayward. “Everyone deserves the chance to experience live theatre, which is why we're committed to keeping ticket prices affordable.”

2025–2026 SEASON LINEUP

THIS IS NOT A DRILL (World Premiere Musical)

September 9 – October 11, 2025

Book by Holly Doubet & Joseph McDonough

Music & Lyrics by Holly Doubet, Kathy Babylon & John Vester

Music Supervisor: Paul Bogaev

Music Director: David John Madore

Directed and Choreographed by Gabriel Barre

Inspired by the real-life 2018 false missile alert in Hawaii, This Is Not a Drill plunges audiences into a morning of chaos, fear, and reflection. As people grapple with a potential end, unexpected connections form amid the uncertainty. With a heartfelt score and emotional urgency, the show explores what truly matters when time stands still.

GOTTA DANCE with American Dance Machine

November 25 – December 28, 2025

Presented in association with Riki Kane Larimer

Conceived by Nikki Atkins

Directed by Nikki Atkins and Randy Skinner

Music Director: Eugene Gwozdz

A dazzling revue of Broadway’s most iconic choreography, Gotta Dance revives the work of legends like Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Michael Bennett, Susan Stroman, and Gene Kelly. With reconstructed numbers from West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Singin’ in the Rain, White Christmas, and more, this celebration brings Broadway’s golden steps back to life.

MONTE CRISTO (World Premiere Musical)

March 10 – April 5, 2026

Music by Stephen Weiner

Book & Lyrics by Peter Kellogg

Orchestrations by David Hancock Turner

Choreography by Marcos Santana

Direction by Peter Flynn

A sweeping adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel, Monte Cristo tells the story of a wronged man’s return, driven by vengeance and transformed by love. Developed in The York’s New2NY series, the show reunites the award-winning team behind Desperate Measures and Penelope for an epic tale of justice, betrayal, and redemption.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets are priced at $50 (premium) and $35 (standard). A limited number of $25 subsidized tickets are available for students, artists, patrons under 40, seniors, and first responders.

York Membership Passes start at $100, offering up to 20% off tickets and perks like food discounts at West Bank Café. Premium memberships include program acknowledgment and ticket discounts.

For more information or to purchase, visit www.yorktheatre.org, call 862-235-0938, or email boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

SPECIAL EVENT

November 10, 2025 at 6 p.m.

The 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

Held at The Edison Ballroom, the gala will honor four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly, Guys and Dolls) with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and librettist/lyricist Joan Ross Sorkin with The York Theatre Founders’ Award.

The York Theatre Company is one of NYC’s premier homes for new musicals, with a history of over five decades of developing and producing innovative and acclaimed works. Known as “Where Musicals Come to Life,” The York continues to shape the future of musical theatre through bold storytelling and creative excellence.