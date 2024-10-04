Workshop Production Of New Play LOST AND FOUND to be Presented at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMT Theater will present a workshop production of new work, LOST AND FOUND, by playwright and performing artist Angelica Gorga

LOST AND FOUND takes place in a laundromat in Brooklyn, New York during one of the largest blackouts in US history on August 14th, 2003. With no electricity coming back anytime soon, strangers LOST and FOUND stick together during this time of darkness and uncertainty. Both pass the time through drinking, games, and folding laundry which ultimately leads them to form a connection and reveal their own secrets and pasts, one they have more in common than they think.

Directed by Christine Cirker. The cast includes Angelica Gorga, Jomack Miranda, and Nelly Savinon

Running Time: 70 minutes, no intermission

Performances run November 5th - 7th, 2024. $20, general admission

LOST AND FOUND premiered as a staged reading in part of AMT Theater's Summer Reading Series in June of 2023.

