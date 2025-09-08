Wilson Cruz Joins The Cast Of RIGHT BEFORE I GO. At The Tank September 21–22

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery, My So-Called Life) will join the Week 3 cast of Stan Zimmerman’s acclaimed suicide awareness play Right Before I Go., running Sunday and Monday nights at 7 p.m. through September 22 at The Tank. Cruz appears alongside Christine Taylor (The Brady Bunch Movie), Juliana Joel (Raven’s Home), and Ward Horton (The Gilded Age). Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) will step into the role of the Narrator, previously played by playwright Zimmerman.

Directed by The Tank’s Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Right Before I Go. incorporates real suicide notes—from veterans to LGBTQ+ youth and bullied children—while ending with a message of hope. The piece originated at the 2015 Hollywood Fringe Festival and has since been performed nationwide with both student and professional casts. This Off-Broadway run marks Zimmerman’s debut at The Tank. Each performance concludes with a talkback moderated by a mental health professional, with proceeds benefiting SL24 Unlocke the Light Foundation.

The Week 2 cast (September 14–15) features Hill Harper (The Good Doctor), Emily Kuroda (Gilmore Girls), Pooya Mohseni (English), and Danny Pintauro (Who’s the Boss?) with Zimmerman as the Narrator. The production launched on September 7 with Wendie Malick, Patrick Page, Maulik Pancholy, and Peppermint among the ensemble.

Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $50 (VIP with reserved seating and beverage). The Tank is located at 312 W. 36th St., New York, NY. For more information, visit thetanknyc.org or call (212) 563-6269.