WP Theater and Monica Bill Barnes & Co's KEEP MOVING Now Extended

Performers featured include Manuela Agudelo, Olivia Brown, Kai Chen, Anakeiry Cruz, Sarahisoke Days, Katherine De La Cruz, Grace Deane, Nadjie Forte, and more!

Feb. 23, 2021  
WP Theater along with their producing partners Monica Bill Barnes & Co on the project, have announced that Keep Moving will extend, and now stream through March 7, 2021.

Following their acclaimed 2017 partnership on One Night Only, WP Theater co-presents Keep Moving, conceived and created by WP Domestic Partner Monica Bill Barnes & Company, in a collaboration with in collaboration with the performers - Manuela Agudelo, Olivia Brown, Kai Chen, Anakeiry Cruz, Sarahisoke Days, Katherine De La Cruz, Grace Deane, Nadjie Forte, Reagan Gordon, Kathryn Mckenzie, Naja Newell, Esther Nozea, Amanda Konstantine Perlmutter, Julieta Rodriguez-Cruz, Lina Sierra, Jessica Son - from New York City's Hunter College. Keep Moving is a theatrically innovative and heartfelt look into how one group of women preserve their identities as artists and dancers during a time when there are no studios or theaters to move in.

Structured in chapters, the visual podcast merges choreography from the cancelled premiere of Monica Bill Barnes & Company's The Running Show (due to COVID restrictions) with performance footage, recorded interviews, self-taped personal reflections, at-home rehearsals, and phone conversations. The chapters vary in length from a 4-minute video to a 22-minute audio clip that could be paired with a walk outside or preparing dinner. Each chapter responds to the underlying and challenging question of how dancers, who work so hard to keep moving, find a way forward while live performance is on pause.

The Keep Moving team includes Editorial Adviser Robyn Semien (This American Life), Associate Producer Elizabeth Furman (Days Go By), Web Designer and Creative Consultant Indah Walsh (Indah Walsh Dance Company), and Rehearsal Director Flannery Gregg (Little Women).

RESERVATION INFO:

For additional information and to reserve your spot for Keep Moving, please visit: www.WPTheater.org. Once reserved, a web link will be e-mailed with instructions about how to access each piece.

