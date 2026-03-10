DID YOU CHARGE YOUR PHONE FOR THE END OF THE WORLD? Will Come to the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Infinite Monkey Theater Company will present the World Premiere of did you charge your phone for the end of the world?, written and directed by Fletcher Michael, as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York. The production will be staged at wild project (195 East 3rd Street) with performances on Saturday, April 4 at 8:40pm; Monday, April 6 at 6pm; Saturday, April 18 at 3:40pm; and Sunday, April 19 at 5:20pm.

The year is 2034. A city-demolishing asteroid is heading straight for Brooklyn. Rather than alerting the public to the impending catastrophe, the government delays the announcement until a boutique advertising agency can devise a suitably “positive” rebrand for the calamitous space rock. In a culture obsessed with optics, messaging, and spin, did you charge your phone for the end of the world? skewers the absurdity of image management in the face of existential threat, blending sharp satire with Infinite Monkey’s signature absurdist edge.



The cast features Lucy Boisvert, Collin Dennis, and Fletcher Michael.

Fletcher Michael (Playwright/Director) is the founder of Infinite Monkey Theater Company, through which they write, direct, produce, and perform in full-length comedic plays including Til Death Do Us Party and First Liar on the Moon, as well as the Off-Broadway sketch comedy show Chimp Cocktail, which has played The Second City New York, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2025), and an Off-Broadway residency at The Players Theatre. Beyond the stage, Fletcher is the author of the novels Sidewalk Dance (Keylight Books, 2024), Glass Bottle Season (Keylight Books, 2023), and Vulture (Rebel Satori Press, 2022). More information on Fletcher’s work can be found at www.fletcherisuptosomething.com.



Since its founding in 2023, Infinite Monkey Theater Company has produced genre-defying, absurd-leaning original work across New York City. The company’s debut full-length play, Til Death Do Us Party, was presented as part of the 2024 New York Theater Festival. Their second play, First Liar on the Moon, was staged at Theater for the New City in the 2025 Dream Up Festival. Following a sold-out ten-show run at The PIT, their sketch comedy show Chimp Cocktail moved to an Off-Broadway residency at The Players Theatre, performing to sold-out audiences of nearly 200 patrons per performance. did you charge your phone for the end of the world? marks the company’s latest and most timely offering, making its World Premiere at the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival.



Listings Information: ; written and directed by Fletcher Michael; presented by Infinite Monkey Theater Company as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York; April 4, 6, 18, and 19, 2026; wild project, 195 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009; running time approximately 60 minutes; tickets $15.