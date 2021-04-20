WHITEROCK CLIFF Starring Ryan McCurdy Announces Encore Presentation

Goode Productions has announced that their streaming production of Ryan McCurdy's one-man Off-Broadway musical WHITEROCK CLIFF will return for a virtual encore due to audience demand. Live performances will continue at New York's Funkadelic Studios through its previously-announced closing show on Friday, April 23. Now starting on Monday, April 26, the show will be available to stream on demand for an additional month, through Sunday, May 23. The show features a book by Ryan McCurdy (Once) and Ellie Pyle (Bespoke Plays), music and lyrics by Ryan McCurdy, and directed by Mary Chieffo ("Star Trek: Discovery"). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.fiveohm.tv/whiterock-cliff

WHITEROCK CLIFF weaves together memory, music, mental health, the creative process, the stories we tell ourselves, and the ones we tell to each other. This high-wire act is performed with the permission of Actors' Equity, presented from a Times Square studio with one performer, three cameras, and eight musical instruments.

Ryan McCurdy, multi-instrumentalist and master storyteller, shares stories and songs about hiking the Appalachian Trail over a decade ago. Or maybe they're about the musical he co-wrote in the year leading up to lockdown, about a rock star and a novelist who take to the trail in a moment of crisis. Or maybe they're about something else entirely. Just don't expect him to tell you the truth. But you get to tell any story you survive.

"This has always been a passion project for each of us," says producer Martha Goode. "We wanted to find a unique way to share it in this pivotable moment as so many of us are seeking to find our own method of survival. Performing live, over and over, from the artistic center of a city that has spent a year gripped by fear is its own act of theatrical transformation and rebirth."

WHITEROCK CLIFF also features the voices of Mick Bleyer, Nick Corley, Brittany Curran, Stephen Lyons, Ellie Pyle, and Katrien Van Riel.

WHITEROCK CLIFF will be performed live at New York's Funkadelic Studios for a virtual audience nightly through Friday, April 23. The production will be available on demand from Monday, April 26 to Friday, May 23. Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at www.fiveohm.tv/whiterock-cliff