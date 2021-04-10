Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WESTERWYNNE to be Streamed From Silver Glass Productions

The cast of WESTERWYNNE includes Broderick Ballantyne, Stephanie Cha, Hannah Carne, Bjorn Bolinder, Megan Schmidt, and Sean Lange.

Apr. 10, 2021  

WESTERWYNNE is a whimsical work exploring the new normal after the pandemic. A fox's love for a chicken inadvertently causes him to lead an entire group through a dark tunnel to the mecca of Westerwynne, creating lasting change for them all.

WESTERWYNNE is directed by Suzanne Willett. Willett is a Bridge Award, Eugene O'Neill Conference, Women's Works Short Play Lab 2 and Fresh Ground Pepper PlayGround Play Group Finalist. NY Productions: Life (Players Theatre, 2019), Chaos/Absolute Zero (Players Theatre, 2018), Rock, Paper, Scissors (Arctic Fridge Fest, 2017), Wonder Company (Dixon Place, 2017) Fall Pieces, a collection of experimental shorts (Dixon Place 2015); Tompkins '88, a play about the Tompkins Square Part Riot in 1988 (Metropolitan Playhouse 2015); Robert McIntyre, a man's struggle with his paralyzed hand (Manhattan Rep 2014).

Ballantyne's recent credits include It's Getting Tired Mildred, The Golfer (winner of IT best ensemble award). Cha has been recently seen in Measure for Measure (Stella Adler), The Revolutionists (Stella Adler) and Haircut (Hudson Guild Theater). Carne is a theater artist with a focus in comedy and devised work from Brooklyn, New York. Bolinder's credits include "Paradise Enow" (Jesse), "Cabaret" (Herman), "Chicago" (Harrison), and "Miracle on 34th St." (D.A. Mara). Lange is an alum of the Professional Training Program at Dell'Arte International School of Physical and has worked across stage, screen, and circus ring. Schmidt's notable performances include Sister Mary Patrick (Sister Act), Feste (Twelfth Night), Disaster!, A Year with Frog and Toad, Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit) with NCC Summer Theatre and The Snow Queen with Cherry Arts Inc.

The stream takes place on Saturday, May 1st @ 7:00 pm.

Tickets ($10): https://westerwnne.brownpapertickets.com/

For additional information visit: www.silverglassprods.org or https://www.facebook.com/silverglassprods/


