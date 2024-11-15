WE LIVE IN CAIRO Extends at New York Theatre Workshop

Previously set to close November 24, the production will now run through November 27, 2024.
New York Theatre Workshop will present additional performances for We Live in Cairo, featuring a book, music & lyrics by Jonathan Larson Grant winners and NYTW Usual Suspects The Lazours, choreography and movement direction by Ann Yee, and direction by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Taibi Magar. We Live in Cairo began previews October 9, 2024, at New York Theatre Workshop, and opened October 27, 2024. Previously set to close November 24, the production will now run through November 27, 2024.
NYTW also announced today two new Radical Access ticketing programs, expanding upon their current CheapTix program and accessibility offerings. Launching in January 2025, Radical Access for Local Families (RALF) is a new program designed to help cover the expense and labor of arranging childcare and theatre tickets. RALF will feature a “pay-what-you-can” pricing model and on-site childcare at designated performances in partnership with PAAL and Broadway Babysitters. For audience members who are breast/chest feeding and need a space to nurse, pump or keep some milk cold, NYTW will find a private space at their Administrative Offices next door to the NYTW theatre. To be notified about RALF performances and for more information, visit nytw.org/ralf.
NYTW also launched a new ticketing initiative, 10 Bucks X 10 Blocks. Local residents who live in a 10-block radius of NYTW can register to purchase $10 tickets in the front row for any Saturday or Sunday performance. A map depicting the area in question can be found here. Registration is open now and tickets are currently available to performances of We Live in Cairo.
Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets amidst the throes of the Arab Spring, We Live in Cairo follows six student activists using their street art, photography and song to overthrow a regime older than they are. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, this soaring new musical from Jonathan Larson Grant winners and NYTW Usual Suspects Daniel & Patrick Lazour journeys from the jubilation of the Tahrir Square protests through the aftermath of the years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the young revolutionaries of Cairo must weigh the cost of how—or even whether—to keep their dreams of change alive. Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Taibi Magar (The Half-God of Rainfall) directs.
The cast of We Live in Cairo includes Sophia Alawi (Spring Awakening), Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy), Travis Darghali (Godspell), Drew Elhamalawy (Cupid for Christmas), John El-Jor (Mean Girls), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls National Tour), Michael Khalid Karadsheh (The Ally), and Rotana Tarabzouni (Alien of Extraordinary Ability).
We Live in Cairo features scenic design by Tilly Grimes (Shucked), costume design by Dina El-Aziz (Selling Kabul), lighting design by Bradley King (Hadestown), sound design by Justin Stasiw (Lempicka), and video design by David Bengali (Here There Are Blueberries). Orchestrations are by Daniel Lazour and Michael Starobin (Suffs), with vocal arrangements by Madeline Benson (Walk on Through). Madeline Benson is the Music Supervisor, Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Terce) is the Music Director, Xavier Clark (The Three Musketeers National Tour) is the Voice and Text Coach, Jon Knust (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune) is the Properties Supervisor, Raphael Mishler (June Rites!) is the Puppet Designer, and Jeff Brancato (Girl from the North Country) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Claire Yenson. We Live in Cairo is produced by special arrangement with Madison Wells Live.
