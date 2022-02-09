WATCH: AJR Debuts 'Ordinaryish People' Music Video Featuring BLUE MAN GROUP

American indie pop trio AJR has debuted their latest music video for "Ordinaryish People," featuring an original composition and appearance by Blue Man Group.

Watch below!

"Blue Man Group lives for collaboration-it's how we came to exist. So when this zany, yet incredibly insightful band AJR approached us we were beyond thrilled," said Blue Man Group Head of Artistic Direction Tim Aumiller. "When we walked on set, it was quite exhilarating to see this very clear homage to Blue Man and understand how

perfectly suited we were for a match-up."

Blue Man Group Associate Music Director Jeff Quay composed an original score for the video featuring Blue Man Group's iconic PVC instrument. The music video features the melodic percussive instrument alongside the colorful, paint-filled interactions that Blue Man Group is known for.

"The collaboration with AJR was an exciting collision of worlds," said Quay. "During the process, I found that the Blue Man sound is flexible enough to adapt to the 'hyper-pop'

world that AJR inhabits. Both AJR and Blue Man Group feel right at home together."

"We always remember going to our first Blue Man Group show, and being so confused, in the best way. Not knowing what could possibly come next," said AJR. "That's what made them the perfect left turn for the bridge in 'Ordinaryish People.'"

"Ordinaryish People" appears on AJR's fourth studio album, OK ORCHESTRA. Blue Man Group will join AJR on The OK ORCHESTRA tour in the following five cities later this year:

Boston: May 20, The Xfinity Center

New York: May 21, Forest Hills Stadium

Chicago: June 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Irvine: June 19, FivePoint Amphitheater

Las Vegas: June 24, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.